Photos: THE MULBERRY TREE Begins Rehearsals at La MaMa ETC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mulberry Tree, a new play set in Palestine by Hanna Eady and Edward Mast, directed by Alexandra Aron, will have its world premiere at La MaMa ETC this month. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

LaMaMa presents Loose Change Productions’ The Mulberry Tree, which will run from October 10 to 20, and it will celebrate its opening night on Monday, October 14th, at 8 pm.

As 1948, the year of the founding of the state of Israel, approaches, a Palestinian boy and his beloved neighbor, the village Rabbi, struggle to maintain their friendship in a village where Jews, Christians, and Muslims have lived side by side, trying to go about life as usual – until it becomes impossible.

An achingly human story, The Mulberry Tree is a play about Palestine’s past and a heartbreaking but hopeful ode to its future. Written by longtime collaborators Eady (born in Palestine) and Mast (born in California), the story shows the painful price of loyalty and betrayal while honoring the power of memory.

Comments