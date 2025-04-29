Photos: THE MONKEY KING, A KUNG FU MUSICAL IN CONCERT At Arts Garage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“THE MONKEY KING, A KUNG FU MUSICAL,” written by Jonathan Fadner & Kimbirdlee Fadner, was rehearsing this week in NYC before they travel to Delray Beach, Florida to perform the concert version of their show at Arts Garage. Check out photos of the cast in action.

The cast performed an invited dress rehearsal at the Howe Theatre on Roosevelt Island on Sunday, April 27th at 2PM for a young audience (Ages 2-18) and their families.

An amazing original musical for the whole family, The Monkey King is based on the legendary mythical figure from the beloved 16th-century Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” by Wu Cheng’en. Heartfelt music and an inspiring storyline tell the adventures of the first-ever female Monkey King as she battles against Heaven and Earth’s most treacherous foes to save her tribe and achieve immortality. With a cast of memorable characters, a mix of classical and rock music, and kung-fu style choreography – this is an action adventure come to life! Starring Kimbirdlee as The Monkey King recently played at the Claire Schulman Theater in Queens, NY and Landmark on Main St in Port Washington, NY.

Jonathan and Kimbirdlee Fadner's commissioned piece from Main Street Theater & Dance Alliance, “The Monkey King, A Kung Fu Musical” has had developmental NYC performances at the Queens Theatre in the Park (directed by Steven Eng); the Actor’s Temple in NYC, Flushing Library, the Howe Theatre at MSTDA, Figment Festival and the public library on Roosevelt Island, and was presented as part of Queens Theatre’s online content. It received a well-acclaimed, full production at Queens Theatre in 2023. As a Junior version, “The Monkey King, A Kung Fu Musical,” has been performed multiple times in New York and California.

Kimbirdlee Fadner is an actor, singer, director, producer, artist, Chinese brush painting artist, model and community builder. As an actor with classical, musical and theatrical technical training, she frequently performs in musical theatre, dramatic plays, TV/FILM, cabarets and new works by composers and writers in New York City, the Midwest and nationwide.

Jonathan Fadner is a composer, lyricist and writer whose works for theatre have been produced by Queens Theatre, National Asian Artists Project, Common Man Musicals, Mr. Finn’s Cabaret at Barrington Stage Company, 23 Elephants Theatre Company, Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MSTDA) and Landmark on Main St., among others. His songs have been featured by 54 Below, NYMF, Barrington Stage, MSTDA, Don’t Tell Mamma’s, Sardi’s, The Duplex, The Sanctuary and more.

"Introducing children to live theatre and music ignites their imagination, fosters creativity, and builds a lifelong appreciation for the arts,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “For families, these shared experiences create lasting memories and deepen connections, planting the seeds of empathy and cultural awareness in the hearts of our youngest audiences. We’re especially excited to welcome those families and kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance.” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts Garage

