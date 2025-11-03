 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room

The new musical will receive its fully staged world premiere at Pittsburgh’s Greer Cabaret on Friday the 13th, February 2026.

By: Nov. 03, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

ROMERO & JULIET, a new zombie rock musical, held its New York City concert premiere on Sunday, November 2 at The Cutting Room. Among those in attendance were Miss America Cassie Donegan (Miss New York), Seth Rudetsky, Tammy Faye Starlight, Liz McCartney, Mary Setrakian, and Andrew Leeds, joining fans to cheer on the show’s Broadway cast.

The concert featured Chad Marge as Romero, Ava Tyson as Juliet, John Bolton as Uncle Larry, Caren Lyn Manuel as Nessa, Natalie Joy Johnson as Notre Dame, Robert DuSold as Narrator/Roger Fredericks, and Chani Maisonet (Little Shop of Horrors) as Richmond. The cast also included Vince Tresco, Max Suwarno, Tristan Smith, Sharon Lita, Andrew McNamara, Emily Lynne Miller, Ray Robinson, and Zach Schanne, with Jason Loffredo serving as musical director.

The fully realized world premiere of ROMERO & JULIET will open at Pittsburgh’s Greer Cabaret on Friday the 13th, February 2026.

“Given George Romero’s legendary ties to Pittsburgh and the fact that the show is set in southwestern Pennsylvania in Verona, it was a no-brainer to composer Aaron Gandy and me that we premiere it in Pittsburgh,” said bookwriter and lyricist Scott Logsdon.

Blending Shakespeare’s tragic romance with Romero’s zombie mythology, ROMERO & JULIET features a new rock score influenced by 1980s icons such as Madonna, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Boy George, Debbie Harry, Queen Latifah, and Jefferson Starship—a mashup of gothic horror, pop nostalgia, and undead love.

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Romero and Juliet in Concert Cast

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Chad Marge (Romero), Ava Tyson (Juliet)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Chad Marge (Romero), Ava Tyson (Juliet)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Seth Rudetsky

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Tammy Faye Starlight, Scott Logsdon (writer)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Miss America Cassie Dongean, Andrew Leeds

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Andrew Leeds

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Ava Tyson (Juliet)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
John Bolton (Uncle Larry), Aaron Gandy (Composer)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Liz McCartney, Robert DuSold (Narrator)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Vince Tresco (Sergeant George), Cassie Donegan, Miss America

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Chani Maisonet

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Natalie Joy Johnson

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Seth Rudetsky, Scott Logsdon (writer), Gay Willis

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Max Suwarno (Cutie O), Aaron Gandy (Composer), Andrew McNamara (Vocal Majority), Caren Lyn Manuel (Nessa)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Vince Tresco (Sergeant George), Caren Lyn Manuel (Nessa), Natalie Joy Johnson (Notre Dame)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Tyler Evick, Miss America Cassie Donegan, Emily Kate Decker, Riley Henderson, Dylan James

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
John Bolton

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Chad Marge (Romero), Max Suwarno (Cutie O)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Aaron Gandy (Composer), Caren Lyn Manuel (Nessa)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Max Suwarno (Cutie O), Caren Lyn Manuel (Nessa)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Vince Tresco (Sergeant George), Chad Marge (Romero)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Scott Logsdon (Writer), Mary Setrakian, best-selling author and vocal coach to the stars

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Tyler Evick, Miss America Cassie Donegan, Emily Kate Decker, Riley Henderson, Dylan James, Nathanael Phillips

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Tristan Smith (Punxsutawney), Sharon Lita (Vocal Majority)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Kelsey Marshall (Production Coordinator), Scott Logsdon (writer)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Max Suwarno (Cutie O)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Caren Lyn Manuel (Nessa), Chani Maisonet (Richmond)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Chad Marge (Romero)

Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room Image
Scott Logsdon (writer), Aaron Gandy (composer)


Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos