Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Gets Concert Premiere at The Cutting Room

The new musical will receive its fully staged world premiere at Pittsburgh’s Greer Cabaret on Friday the 13th, February 2026.
ROMERO & JULIET, a new zombie rock musical, held its New York City concert premiere on Sunday, November 2 at The Cutting Room. Among those in attendance were Miss America Cassie Donegan (Miss New York), Seth Rudetsky, Tammy Faye Starlight, Liz McCartney, Mary Setrakian, and Andrew Leeds, joining fans to cheer on the show’s Broadway cast.
The concert featured Chad Marge as Romero, Ava Tyson as Juliet, John Bolton as Uncle Larry, Caren Lyn Manuel as Nessa, Natalie Joy Johnson as Notre Dame, Robert DuSold as Narrator/Roger Fredericks, and Chani Maisonet (Little Shop of Horrors) as Richmond. The cast also included Vince Tresco, Max Suwarno, Tristan Smith, Sharon Lita, Andrew McNamara, Emily Lynne Miller, Ray Robinson, and Zach Schanne, with Jason Loffredo serving as musical director.
The fully realized world premiere of ROMERO & JULIET will open at Pittsburgh’s Greer Cabaret on Friday the 13th, February 2026.
“Given George Romero’s legendary ties to Pittsburgh and the fact that the show is set in southwestern Pennsylvania in Verona, it was a no-brainer to composer Aaron Gandy and me that we premiere it in Pittsburgh,” said bookwriter and lyricist Scott Logsdon.
Blending Shakespeare’s tragic romance with Romero’s zombie mythology, ROMERO & JULIET features a new rock score influenced by 1980s icons such as Madonna, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Boy George, Debbie Harry, Queen Latifah, and Jefferson Starship—a mashup of gothic horror, pop nostalgia, and undead love.
Romero and Juliet in Concert Cast
Chad Marge (Romero), Ava Tyson (Juliet)
Chad Marge (Romero), Ava Tyson (Juliet)
Tammy Faye Starlight, Scott Logsdon (writer)
Miss America Cassie Dongean, Andrew Leeds
Ava Tyson (Juliet)
John Bolton (Uncle Larry), Aaron Gandy (Composer)
Liz McCartney, Robert DuSold (Narrator)
Vince Tresco (Sergeant George), Cassie Donegan, Miss America
Seth Rudetsky, Scott Logsdon (writer), Gay Willis
Max Suwarno (Cutie O), Aaron Gandy (Composer), Andrew McNamara (Vocal Majority), Caren Lyn Manuel (Nessa)
Vince Tresco (Sergeant George), Caren Lyn Manuel (Nessa), Natalie Joy Johnson (Notre Dame)
Tyler Evick, Miss America Cassie Donegan, Emily Kate Decker, Riley Henderson, Dylan James
Chad Marge (Romero), Max Suwarno (Cutie O)
Aaron Gandy (Composer), Caren Lyn Manuel (Nessa)
Max Suwarno (Cutie O), Caren Lyn Manuel (Nessa)
Vince Tresco (Sergeant George), Chad Marge (Romero)
Scott Logsdon (Writer), Mary Setrakian, best-selling author and vocal coach to the stars
Tyler Evick, Miss America Cassie Donegan, Emily Kate Decker, Riley Henderson, Dylan James, Nathanael Phillips
Tristan Smith (Punxsutawney), Sharon Lita (Vocal Majority)
Kelsey Marshall (Production Coordinator), Scott Logsdon (writer)
Max Suwarno (Cutie O)
Caren Lyn Manuel (Nessa), Chani Maisonet (Richmond)
Chad Marge (Romero)
Scott Logsdon (writer), Aaron Gandy (composer)
Videos