Photos: ONE WITH THE CURRENT Opens At 36th Street Studio Theatre

Daniel Damiano’s timely solo show One With the Current opened last night to a sold-out house at the 36th Street Studio Theatre in Manhattan. The production was previously produced at the 2022 Dream Up Festival and runs until October 8 for 24 performances. Leslie Kincaid Burby directs, produced by fandango 4 Art House.

See photos below!

Playwright Damiano also stars in the production. Damiano’s previous solo show American Tranquility played for two successful engagements at the East Village Playhouse, as well as the Downtown Urban Arts Festival in NYC and the Capital Fringe Festival in Washington DC.

The play sheds a rarely-seen light on a good man with good intentions, and explores with unusual nuance how one who purely has a desire to provide for his family and serve his community can be misled to partake in the unfathomable. O﻿n January 4th, 2021, a North Carolina husband, father and store owner embarks on a fishing trip with a childhood friend. On January 6th, 2021, they will become part of one of the most notorious events in U.S. History.

One with the Current runs until October 8 with performances on Wednesday - Friday at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Running time: 70 minutes.

Performances take place at 36th Street Studio Theatre, 312 West 36th Street (btw 8th Ave & 9th Ave.), 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/one-with-the-current-a-solo-play-by-daniel-damiano-tickets-652120298367.