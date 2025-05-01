Photos: Hannah Z. Morley's SISTERHOOD at The Tank’s Pridefest Play Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hannah Z. Morley brought new play ‘Sisterhood’ to The Tank’s Pridefest Play Festival. Check out photos from the performance below!

The Tank is a small, Manhattan-based non-profit arts presenter and producer serving emerging artists with the mission to remove economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers or experimenting within their art form, while being inclusive and accessible.

The Tank’s annual Pridefest highlights work that celebrates the queer community. The most recent Festival included work that addressed a range of queer experiences. Within the star-studded program was the new play ‘Sisterhood’, written by Hannah Z. Morley.

‘Sisterhood’ follows three fifteen-year old girls who, after being total jerks to each other, are haunted by the all-knowing Spirit of Sisterhood. This is their quest for redemption as each girl, including the Spirit of Sisterhood, searches for emotional closure and in the end save a life.

For its New York premier production at The Tank, ‘Sisterhood’ was directed by M. L. Redstone, stage-managed by Kate Rankine, with costumes by Shannon Redstone and lighting and graphic design by Sravya Saraswatula, and performed by Sarah Rossman, Gabriella Carucci, Jess Jaffe, Trevor K. Band, and Ryan O’Dea.

Photo Credit: Shannon Redstone

Ryan O'Dea and Sarah Rossman

Gabriella Carucci, Sarah Rossman, and Jess Jaffe

Cast

Comments