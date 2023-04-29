Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside STORYTIME with What Will the Neighbors Say?

The series will be presented on the third Monday of every month in April, May, and June.

Apr. 29, 2023  

On Monday, April 17th What Will the Neighbors Say? (James Clements and Sam Hood Adrian, Co-Artistic Directors) kicked off storytime, a FREE night of music and storytelling at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (338 West 23rd Street New York, NY 10011). The series will be presented on the third Monday of every month in April, May, and June. The event was hosted by Xavier Reyes (CLYDE'S at George Street Playhouse; National Tour of Kinky Boots) with musical guest Kathryn Allison (Original Broadway Cast of Company; Wicked on Broadway).

Check out photos from the event below!

storytime is meant to bring us all together through the communal art forms of storytelling and live music. Each night has a unique host and musical guest who curate the theme and bring in new communities at each gathering. In between sets, audience members are encouraged to get up on stage and tell a story relating to that evening's theme, creating an authentic and powerful collective experience. The only rule is that the story is true!

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of international artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood. www.wwtns.org

Photo Credit: Pablo Calderón-Santiago

Xavier Reyes, Will Shish, and Kathryn Allison

Xavier Reyes

Patrons at Storytime

Patrick Sweeney

Kathryn Allison and Will Shish

James Clements, Xavier Reyes, Will Shish, Kathryn Allison, and Sam Hood Adrian

James Clements and Sam Hood Adrian

Ann Hood



