Photos: Gianna Milici’s Solo Musical PRETTY DELUSIONAL Returns to NYC

Following a sold-out run in New York and a successful three-week engagement at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Gianna Milici’s outrageous and heartfelt solo musical Pretty Delusional returns to the city for a limited engagement at HERE Arts Center, August 27–31. Tickets are $25 and available now. Check out photos from the show.

A no-holds-barred coming-of-age musical comedy, Pretty Delusional follows one hopeless romantic through all the agonies, ecstasies, and humiliating bodily functions of youthful sexual adventuring. Through sharp original songs (music by Shelbie Rassler, lyrics by Milici), personal storytelling, and a full-blown quarter-life crisis, Milici explores what it means to love too much—or not at all—while trying not to vomit in the process.

“Relatable and moving while also being silly and outrageous, Pretty Delusional is a tale of messy heartbreak and horniness with a soundtrack to match,” says Milici.

Born in New Jersey and raised in South Florida, Gianna Milici (she/her) is a Puerto Rican/Italian actor, writer, comedian, and puzzle enthusiast. A graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts with training at the Atlantic Acting School, Playwrights Horizons Theater School, and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, she has appeared in performances at Ars Nova’s ANT Fest, Clubbed Thumb, 59E59, UCB, PIT, and The Slipper Room.

Composer Shelbie Rassler is a Juilliard-trained composer, music director, and arranger whose award-winning work has been performed at Carnegie Hall, the London West End’s His Majesty’s Theatre, and venues worldwide.



