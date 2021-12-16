Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA

pixeltracker

What do Charles Dickens, Nelly Bly, Scrooge, Oliver Twist and the people of Roosevelt Island all have in common? They will all be appearing live this holiday!

Dec. 16, 2021  

What do Charles Dickens, Nelly Bly, Scrooge, Oliver Twist and the people of Roosevelt Island all have in common? They will all be appearing live this holiday season on Roosevelt Island! The ghosts of Roosevelt Island will be coming to life to tell a tale in which worlds are interwoven in a gripping and meaningful story of equality, human connection and compassion, just in time for the season of giving!

Composer and Co-writer, Jonathan Fadner has been riding a ghostly train of thought similar to the "greatest writer in English history", Charles John Huffman Dickens. Jonathan Fadner's driving musical score ranges from totally rockin' to heartbreakingly beautiful.

The musical is set on Roosevelt Island, featuring landmarks such as the Smallpox Hospital and The Octagon (formerly the NYC Insane Asylum). Even the Roosevelt Island Red Public Bus plays a role! Every year, since her husband William (played by Gabriel Portuondo) died, the struggling yet optimistic single mother Cheryl Makepeace (played by Kimbirdlee) reads "A Christmas Carol" to her three young children, hoping to teach her kids goodwill and kindness. This year, the family moved to Roosevelt Island, and Cheryl works for the modern day Scrooge and real estate tycoon, Potiphar Stingyas (played by Russ Cusick.) Circumstances arise to reveal inequalities and painful pasts which lead to self-examination, redemption and valuable life lessons, as the ghosts of the past try to break through and a memorable story is told and sung.

"These ghosts are indeed all around us, and it's with that pleasant haunting that I invite you into the world of Jonathan Fadner's ghostly conjurations during this holiday time. As our own Ghost of Yet to Come leaves us wondering how the season will unfold, consider taking the time to honor those who've been lost and to look back on how far we've come, as well as celebrating the wonder and grace that enable us to share our time together, if but for this one moment in the present." - Steven Eng, Director

The Howe Theatre, Roosevelt Island Cultural Center, 548 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044. Find tickets and more at https://www.mstda.org/upcoming-shows-1.

Photo Credit: Irina Island Images

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
The Ghosts All Around You Full Company

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
The Ghosts All Around You Full Company Bows

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Gabriel Portuondo, Russ Cusick & Louise Wang

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Katana Stoops

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Kimbirdlee Fadner, Jack Fadner, Charlemagne Fadner & Co in Jacob Marley is Dead:

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Cheryl Makepeace) in Jacob Marley is Dead)

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Cheryl Makepeace) in Mom Always Knows How to Save the Day

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Jack Fadner, Mackenzie Chestnut, Charlemagne Fadner and Gabriel Portuondo in Knock Knock

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Louise Wang and Amelia Ward: Ghosts

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Russ Cusick in Lousy Day

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Kimbirdlee Fadner, Kay Clark, Gabriel Portuondo and Louise Wang

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Potty Boat Russ Cusick (Potiphar Stingyas) and Full Company

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Russ Cusick (Potiphar Stingyas) and Brenna Stein

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Gabriel Portuondo (Ghost of William) and Kimbirdlee Fadner (Charles Dickens)

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Jack Fadner

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Mackenzie Chestnut

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Jessy Juehi Li

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Cheryl Makepeace)

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Cheryl Makepeace)

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Thomas Dean Orozco

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Micah Silverman

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Brenna Stein (Nelly Bly)

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Charles Dickens)

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Charles Dickens)

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Russ Cusick (Potiphar Stingyas)

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Russ Cusick (Scrooge)

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Dleanna Hoosain

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Rachel Reuben

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Gabriel Portuondo

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Jonathan Fadner and Kimbirdlee Fadner

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Jonathan Fadner, Jack Fadner and Charlemagne Fadner

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Charlemagne Fadner

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Katana Stoops

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Klara Orlicka-So

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Ty Scanlan

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Rachel Remor

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Amelia Ward

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Louise Wang

Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
Russ Cusick, Jessy Juehi Li, Jack Fadner, Charlemagne Fadner and Mackenzie Chestnut in Bah Humbug


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jagged Little Pill Logo Magnet
Jagged Little Pill Logo Magnet
Cats Unisex Show Shirt
Cats Unisex Show Shirt
Summer Rhinestone Keychain
Summer Rhinestone Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand