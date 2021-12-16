Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU Opening At MSTDA
What do Charles Dickens, Nelly Bly, Scrooge, Oliver Twist and the people of Roosevelt Island all have in common? They will all be appearing live this holiday season on Roosevelt Island! The ghosts of Roosevelt Island will be coming to life to tell a tale in which worlds are interwoven in a gripping and meaningful story of equality, human connection and compassion, just in time for the season of giving!
Composer and Co-writer, Jonathan Fadner has been riding a ghostly train of thought similar to the "greatest writer in English history", Charles John Huffman Dickens. Jonathan Fadner's driving musical score ranges from totally rockin' to heartbreakingly beautiful.
The musical is set on Roosevelt Island, featuring landmarks such as the Smallpox Hospital and The Octagon (formerly the NYC Insane Asylum). Even the Roosevelt Island Red Public Bus plays a role! Every year, since her husband William (played by Gabriel Portuondo) died, the struggling yet optimistic single mother Cheryl Makepeace (played by Kimbirdlee) reads "A Christmas Carol" to her three young children, hoping to teach her kids goodwill and kindness. This year, the family moved to Roosevelt Island, and Cheryl works for the modern day Scrooge and real estate tycoon, Potiphar Stingyas (played by Russ Cusick.) Circumstances arise to reveal inequalities and painful pasts which lead to self-examination, redemption and valuable life lessons, as the ghosts of the past try to break through and a memorable story is told and sung.
"These ghosts are indeed all around us, and it's with that pleasant haunting that I invite you into the world of Jonathan Fadner's ghostly conjurations during this holiday time. As our own Ghost of Yet to Come leaves us wondering how the season will unfold, consider taking the time to honor those who've been lost and to look back on how far we've come, as well as celebrating the wonder and grace that enable us to share our time together, if but for this one moment in the present." - Steven Eng, Director
The Howe Theatre, Roosevelt Island Cultural Center, 548 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044. Find tickets and more at https://www.mstda.org/upcoming-shows-1.
Photo Credit: Irina Island Images
The Ghosts All Around You Full Company
The Ghosts All Around You Full Company Bows
Gabriel Portuondo, Russ Cusick & Louise Wang
Katana Stoops
Kimbirdlee Fadner, Jack Fadner, Charlemagne Fadner & Co in Jacob Marley is Dead:
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Cheryl Makepeace) in Jacob Marley is Dead)
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Cheryl Makepeace) in Mom Always Knows How to Save the Day
Jack Fadner, Mackenzie Chestnut, Charlemagne Fadner and Gabriel Portuondo in Knock Knock
Louise Wang and Amelia Ward: Ghosts
Russ Cusick in Lousy Day
Kimbirdlee Fadner, Kay Clark, Gabriel Portuondo and Louise Wang
Potty Boat Russ Cusick (Potiphar Stingyas) and Full Company
Russ Cusick (Potiphar Stingyas) and Brenna Stein
Gabriel Portuondo (Ghost of William) and Kimbirdlee Fadner (Charles Dickens)
Jack Fadner
Mackenzie Chestnut
Jessy Juehi Li
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Cheryl Makepeace)
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Cheryl Makepeace)
Thomas Dean Orozco
Micah Silverman
Brenna Stein (Nelly Bly)
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Charles Dickens)
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Charles Dickens)
Russ Cusick (Potiphar Stingyas)
Russ Cusick (Scrooge)
Dleanna Hoosain
Rachel Reuben
Jonathan Fadner and Kimbirdlee Fadner
Jonathan Fadner, Jack Fadner and Charlemagne Fadner
Charlemagne Fadner
Katana Stoops
Klara Orlicka-So
Ty Scanlan
Rachel Remor
Amelia Ward
Louise Wang
Russ Cusick, Jessy Juehi Li, Jack Fadner, Charlemagne Fadner and Mackenzie Chestnut in Bah Humbug