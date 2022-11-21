Photos: First Look at THE SPIDER QUEEN, Opening Tonight as Part of New York Theater Festival's WinterFest

The award winning production of The Spider Queen, based on the behind the scenes tale of the greatest flop in Broadway history, opens in New York tonight as part of the New York Theater Festival's WinterFest.

The show performs a limited run November 21st through 26th at the LATEA Theater. Winning Best Ensemble and Patron's Pick at the 2022 Orlando Fringe Festival, The Spider Queen tells the story of Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark's troubled creation with an ensemble of performers embodying the producers, creatives, and other figures who brought the show from bright eyed inception to troubled ends.

Written and directed by Bryan Jager (he/they), the New York production will star Joseph A. Carrier (he/him) as Glen, Kelley Mauro (she/her) as Julie, TJ Washburn. (he/him) as Bono, and Alex B. Burnette (hey/they) as Michael Riedel. The company includes performances by Casey Casteel (he/him), Rachel Hope Ihasz (she/they), Cherry Gonzales (she/her), Jarrett Poore (they/them), & Jaclyn Thomas (she/her), and the production is stage managed by Morgan Polodna (she/her).

The Spider Queen is produced by the Orlando Artist Guild, a non-profit committed to creating brave & inclusive spaces for theatrical artists of all levels in the Central Florida area. For more information on The Spider Queen, follow @orlandoartistguild on Facebook and Instagram, and for tickets to the New York run (as well as more information about the New York Theatre Festival), visit newyorktheaterfestival.com