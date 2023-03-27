Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE HIP HOPERA OF 5P1N0K10 at La MaMa

The production performedÂ March 23rd to 26th, at La MaMa.

Mar. 27, 2023 Â 

LA MAMA, the Tony Award-winning theater - continued its 61st season with the New York City premiere performance, 'The Hip Hopera of 5P1N0K10,' created by Tarish Pipkins or "Jeghetto".

Presented as part of its long-running puppet series, 'The Hip Hopera of 5P1N0K10' (Spinokio), performed March 23rd to 26th, at La MaMa.

'The Hip Hopera of 5P1N0K10,' by Jeghetto, also features an original score by Hip Hop producer Hir-O. Casting for the production is rounded out by Jeghetto's two sons, Divine Pipkins (age 20), and Tarin Pipkins (age14), as puppeteers.

This multimedia production is an Afrofuturist parable about a robot that longs to be a real boy (based on Collodi's classic 1881 Italian children's novel, "The Adventures of Pinocchio"). With magical marionettes, utilizing music and video, the show spins the story to which its title and Jeghetto's moniker refer into a post-apocalyptic future where the 5P1N0K10 universe takes place.

Photo Credit: Steven Pisano

Tarish 'Jeghetto' Pipkins

Tarin and Divine Pipkins

Tarin, Tarish, and Divine Pipkins

Tarin, Tarish, and Divine Pipkins

Cellist 2

Tarin Pipkins



