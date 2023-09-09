Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater

Performances for this limited engagement series began with an opening weekend  Friday August 25th and Saturday 26th, followed by regular monthly performances. 

By: Sep. 09, 2023

POPULAR

FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake Photo 1 FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake
Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING Photo 2 Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING
Photos: International Cast Creates Baudelaire's PASSION At The American Theatre of Actors Photo 3 Photos: International Cast Creates Baudelaire's PASSION At The American Theatre of Actors
THE PICHER PROJECT Premieres Next Month Photo 4 THE PICHER PROJECT Premieres Next Month

spit&vigor has announced the NYC premiere of Anonymous, written and directed by Nick Thomas. Performances for this limited engagement series began with an opening weekend  Friday August 25th and Saturday 26th.  Followed by regular monthly performances.  This exciting, site-specific production takes place at spit&vigor's tiny baby black box theater (58 Second Ave BROOKLYN, NY 11211, Studio 5818). Seating is extremely limited. 

Check out photos below!

Following the huge success of  MAROONED!, a unique play experience where the audience was embedded on a desert island while turtle races, sword fights, beheadings  and intimate scenes took place mere inches away, spit&vigor returns to their tiny baby black box theatre to bring you the NYC premiere of Nick Thomas’s ANONYMOUS. This deeply intimate play brings you front and center to witness an addiction support group. When support group leader Charlie is a no-show, a nervous Richard steps up to take control. Addiction, hope and sobriety are all at stake when the group must face their biggest threat so far -  a challenge from within.

From the acclaimed site-specific company that brought In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church (called “wrenching and visually eloquent” by The New York Times) and  Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre (“tenacity ground into every red velvet seat - in other words, I love it” - Vulture), ANONYMOUS puts you right there in the room, making you a fly on the wall as you watch this raw,  powerful, confronting and intimate look at addiction and sobriety. Theater company spit&vigor brings their ingenuity and skill to transform their space into a place of hope, comradery, free coffee and (of course) chocolate cream cookies - refreshments provided by spit&vigor. 

The cast features Chloé Bell (Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Caitlin Dullahan-Bates (Ectoplasm), Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Lexie Showalter(The Stranger), Brian Thomas, Nicholas Thomas (The Shakespeare Riots), George Walsh (Improvisers Mindset)

Directed by the inimitable Nicholas Thomas, the design team includes Sara Fellini (materials design - scenic, props, costumes), Adam Belvo (fight choreography) and Nick Thomas (sound design). 

Photo Credit: Giancarlo Osaben

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
Chloe Bell

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
Sara Fellini

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
George Walsh

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
Caitlin Dullahan-Bates

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
Lexie Showalter

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
Nick Thomas

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
Chloe Bell & Brian Thomas

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
Chloe Bell

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
Brian Thomas

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
George Walsh & Lexie Showalter

Photos: First Look at ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater
Sara Fellini




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
BAKED! THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed in a One-Night-Only Concert Photo
BAKED! THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed in a One-Night-Only Concert

Prospect Theater Company and National Asian Artists Project have announced a renewed partnership to present Baked! The Musical in a one night only concert. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!

2
World Premiere of SCRAMBLED EGGS Comes to the Gene Frankel Theatre in Honor of Domestic Vi Photo
World Premiere of SCRAMBLED EGGS Comes to the Gene Frankel Theatre in Honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

 In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Faith Steps Productions and 24 Bond Arts Center will present the world premiere of 'Scrambled Eggs,' a new seven-character play. Learn more about how to catch this new play here!

3
Steve Martins PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Comes To Woodside This October Photo
Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Comes To Woodside This October

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE: Steve Martin's long-running Off Broadway absurdist comedy is the final show of City Gate Production's 2023 Season. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

4
Patrick Olsons EMERGENCE Comes to Pershing Square Signature Center Next Month Photo
Patrick Olson's EMERGENCE Comes to Pershing Square Signature Center Next Month

Robert Murray and Lisa Dozier Shacket present the New York premiere of Patrick Olson's groundbreaking conceptual performance, EMERGENCE. Learn more about the production, and how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (9/06-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
The REV Theatre Company (9/13-10/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hummingbird
Theatre Row (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fool Proof
SoHo Playhouse (9/28-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You