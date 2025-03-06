Photos: FOG AND FILTHY AIR At Theater For The New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inspired by real life events, Fog and Filthy Air, a new drama written by Tom Diriwachter about family, fog, and a road trip gone horribly wrong begins performances tonight at Theater for the New City. Check out photos from the show.

With twelve performances through March 23, Jonathan Weber directs a cast of three, including Steve Gamble, Bob Homeyer, and Kate A. McGrath*. Member, Actors' Equity Association. Equity approved showcase.

Following a desperate phone call, Tim arrives by bus at the Hound Dog Motel, a by-the-hour hellhole outside Memphis, Tennessee, with the purpose of rescuing his parents from a 1996 road trip to Graceland gone horribly wrong. As the mystery of how they became stranded unravels, Father tells of hitting a fog bank, leading to his having an emotional breakdown. Stuck in a purgatory overseen by a black velvet painting of Elvis, Fog and Filthy Air is an intense drama that finds humor in the worst of circumstances. Ultimately, it is a love story. “Inspired by real life events, Fog and Filthy Air interlaces the universal themes of family, dreams and death to tell a love story for the ages,” says playwright Tom Diriwachter. “While stranded in a purgatory, the family must deal with their past while learning that the people you rely on, will inevitably come to rely on you.” Performances for Fog and Filthy Air are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Photo Credit: Peter Welch.

Kate A. McGrath, Bob Homeyer, Steve Gamble

Kate A. McGrath, Bob Homeyer

Steve Gamble, Kate A. McGrath

Steve Gamble, Kate A. McGrath, Bob Homeyer

Bob Homeyer

Kate A. McGrath

Steve Gamble

Kate A. McGrath, Steve Gamble, Bob Homeyer

Comments