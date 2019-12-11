Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos from La MaMa's Revival of THE TROJAN WOMEN

La MaMa has announced The Trojan Women as part of its 58th season celebrating the centennial of La MaMa's celebrated founder, the late Ellen Stewart. Directed by Andrei Serban and compoased by Elizabeth Swados, The Trojan Women will take place December 6, 2019 through December 15, 2019 at La MaMa ETC (66 East 4th Street).

Take a look at photos below!



The cast of The Trojan Women will feature members of the Great Jones Repertory Company and artists from The Trojan Women Project in Guatemala, Cambodia and Kosovo. They include original cast members from the 1974 production: Paul Harris, Onni Johnson, Valois Mickens and Bill Ruyle along with Arthur Adair, Sheree V Campbell, Yuna Ella Clark, Richard Cohen, Cerentha Cook, Ixchel Tuyuc Cux, Jamari Burrows Davis, Maura Donohue, George Drance, SJ, Eugene the Poogene, Victor Javier Flores, Sara Galassini, Edis Galushi, Michal Gamily, Berta Lidia Chirix Garcia, Edlir Gashi, John Gutierrez, Yael Haskal, Kim Ima, Qendresa Kajtazi, Skender Kapllani, Chansina Khon, Isabel Harper Leight, Daniela Markaj, Julia Martin, Liam Lui Martin, Fiona Lui Martin, Victor Hugo Martnez, Mattie McMaster, Amina Khloe Meredith, Randi Leeanna Meredith, Adam Parker, Halleli Gamily Peleg, Lisbeth Jaquelin Sirin Peren, Grace Phelan, Maya Celeste Rivas, Kim Savarino, Ros Sokunthea, Chanborey Soy, Branislav Stankovic, Stefan Aleksandar Stojanovic, Shigeko Sara Suga, Xoshil Martinez Taracena, Yukio Tsuji, Ilire Vinca, Mirian Lisbet Chacach Xocop, La MaMa Artistic Director Mia Yoo, and Perry Yung.

The creative team will include original set design by Jun Maeda and costume design by Gabriel Berry. Bill Ruyle is musical director, Sara Galassini is the assistant music director, George Drance is Director of Training, and Maud Dinand is Director of Community Outreach.

The Trojan Women is an old story - the play is more than 2500 years old. But its themes - war, displacement, violence against women and children, genocide - continue to be relevant throughout the world. For this reason, The Trojan Women Project seeks to engage with communities where there is a recent history of conflict, and a desire on the part of these communities to use theater as a means of addressing contemporary issues.



Performances will take place on Friday, December 6 at 7pm, Saturday, December 7 at 7pm, Sunday, December 8 at 5pm (post show Q&A), Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm, Thursday, December 12 at 7pm, Friday, December 13 at 7pm (livestreamed by HowlRound), Saturday, December 14 at 7pm (post show Q&A), and Sunday, December 15 at 5pm with closing ceremony and performances, including interactive live feeds from Guatemala, Cambodia, and Kosovo.





