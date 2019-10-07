Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Article Pixel Oct. 7, 2019  

Carrie Edel Isaacman's theatrical troupe earns its name this fall by trotting from park to park with TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA. Shakespeare Sports offers FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK through October 27, telling the story of Julia - in love with Proteus - disguising herself as a young man and follows Proteus to the Duke of Milan's court. There, Proteus and his friend, Valentine meet the Duke's daughter, Silvia, and instantly they BOTH fall for her. Let the games begin!

The free outside showings will be at Athens Square Park in Queens; Dongan Park and Billings Lawn (both in Fort Tryon Park); Summit Rock Park in Manhattan's Central Park alongside the original Shakespeare in the Park. Production edited to 90 minutes.

For more information visit carrieedelisaacman.blogspot.com/p/theater.html

Photo Credit: Carrie Edel Isaacman

Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Omaha Community Playhouse Presents Spanish Translated Performance of ANNIE
  • Opera Omaha Presents MADAMA BUTTERFLY
  • Omaha Community Playhouse Spanish-Translated Performance Of ANNIE
  • CELTIC WOMAN Celebrates 15th Anniversary In Omaha