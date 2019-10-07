Photo Flash: Shakespeare Sports Presents TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Carrie Edel Isaacman's theatrical troupe earns its name this fall by trotting from park to park with TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA. Shakespeare Sports offers FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK through October 27, telling the story of Julia - in love with Proteus - disguising herself as a young man and follows Proteus to the Duke of Milan's court. There, Proteus and his friend, Valentine meet the Duke's daughter, Silvia, and instantly they BOTH fall for her. Let the games begin!

The free outside showings will be at Athens Square Park in Queens; Dongan Park and Billings Lawn (both in Fort Tryon Park); Summit Rock Park in Manhattan's Central Park alongside the original Shakespeare in the Park. Production edited to 90 minutes.

For more information visit carrieedelisaacman.blogspot.com/p/theater.html

Photo Credit: Carrie Edel Isaacman





