Photo Flash: In Rehearsals With The World Premiere Of THREE MUSKETEERS: 1941

Project Y Theatre Company gave Broadway World an exclusive sneak peek into rehearsals for their World Premiere of Megan Monaghan Rivas' Three Musketeers: 1941, co-directed by Michole Biancosino and Andrew W. Smith, which is being presented as part of the fourth annual Women in Theatre Festival, June 5-29 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street New York, NY 10019).

Performances will be on Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30pm, Thursday, June 6 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 8 at 2pm, Saturday, June 8 at 7:30pm, Sunday, June 9 at 2pm, Friday, June 14 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 15 at 7:30pm, Sunday, June 16 at 2pm, Friday, June 21 at 7:30pm, Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30pm, Thursday, June 27 at 7:30pm, Friday, June 28 at 7:30pm, and Satur! day, June 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($27) are available for advance purchase at https://witfestival.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

Inspired by characters from Alexandre Dumas' classic adventure novel, this new play is set in the occupied Paris of World War II. The Third Reich has hung every balcony in the City of Light with swastika banners and filled the streets with the tramp of goose-stepping boots. While the French police pander to Nazi occupiers, in a secret room five brave women struggle to keep hope alive for themselves and their fellow citizens. The arrival of two strangers sets off a chain of events that might just turn the tide in this thriller about what happens when a group ! of women take up the chant, "All for one, and one for all!"

The cast includes Ashley Bufkin (Pride and Prejudice with Pittsburgh Public Theater; Julius Caesar with Shakespeare's Globe), Zack Calhoon (Water by the Spoonful with Premiere Stages; Dancing Lessons with Kitchen Theatre Company), Ella Dershowitz (Can You Forgive Her? With Vineyard Theater; Card and Gift with Clubbed Thumb), Helen Farmer(Fake with EST/Youngblood; Arms and the Man with Shakespeare Theatre of NJ), Christina Liang (Quack with Alley Theatre; In The Line with Project Y Theatre), Kate Margalite (The Empaths with Wellfleet Harbor Actors' Theatre; ! Damn Yankees with Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera), Valentino Musumeci ("Daredevil" on Netflix), Javan Nelson (The Great God Brown with Target Margin; She She She with Hook & Eye Theatre), Essence Stiggers (Men I'm Not Married to with Santa Cruz Shakespeare), and Joleen Wilkinson (Bea Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table with Ars Nova; Song for a Future Generation with The Management) with Costume Design by Olivia V. Hern (Aquamarine in the Sam French Off-Off Broadway Play Festival; The Magic Flute with NYU Steinhart Opera), Set Design by Chen-Wei Liao (As One with Pittsburgh Opera; assistant designer on Downstairs at Primary Stages), Fight Cho! rography by Carlotta Summers (Assistant Fight Director on Therese Raquin on Broadway), Sound Design by Yiran Zhang (Wicked tour in China), and Lighting Design by Hallie Zieselman (Brecht on Brecht with Potomac Theatre Project/Atlantic Theater).





