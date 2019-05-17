Photo Flash: First Look at Retro Productions' MARY, MARY

Retro Productions critically acclaimed revival of Jean Kerr's Mary, Mary, enters its final weekend of performances at the Gene Frankel Theatre. Shay Gines who previously directed Retro's revival of And Mrs. Reardon Drinks A Little, directs.

Mary is a compulsively wise-cracking magazine editor who uses her sense of humor to shield her insecurities, while Bob is an infuriatingly sensible publisher. Their marriage ended in divorce and they haven't seen each other in 9 months, but now Mary has been called back to Bob's apartment by their mutual friend and lawyer, Oscar, in the hopes that they can avert an audit by the IRS. Throw in Bob's young fiancée Tiffany; his old war buddy, the handsome and single film hero whose star is in decline, Dirk Winston; and one major snow storm--and we begin to wonder, will Mary and Bob recognize that they are soul mates in time to get back together before they each end up in the arms of another?

The cast features Heather E. Cunningham (NYIT Award for Best Actress in An Appeal To The Woman Of The House/Retro), Desmond Dutcher(Street Theatre/TOSOS), Chris Harcum (American Gun Show/Edinburgh Festival), Meghan E. Jones (The Awakening/Brooklyn Lyceum), and Robert Franklin Neill (NY Neo-Futurists).

The creative team includes costume design by Ben Philipp (currently an Assistant Costume Designer for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), scenic design by Jack and Rebecca Cunningham (3 NYIT nominations for set design), lighting design by Asa Lipton, sound design by Trevor Williams, properties design and associate producer, Sara Slagle (NYIT nomination for properties design).

Performances take place! at the Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette. Tickets are $22 students and seniors, and $25 for general admission https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/1011. Running time: 2 hours.

Performance schedule:

Friday, May 17 @ 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 18 @ 8:00 pm

