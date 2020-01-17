Photo Flash: Dante Piro's SOUL SURVIVOR Opens At The Player's Theatre

They're coming for your souls. They're coming tonight. That would be a scary thought if "They" weren't a couple of greenhorn demons more concerned with socializing than doing their jobs. Lisa and Dave are siblings in a tight spot- if they can't find a loophole in their infernal contract, they're going to hell. Tonight. But with an increasingly eccentric cast literally breaking down their door, they're going to need to think outside the box.

See photos below!

SOUL SURVIVOR is first and foremost a raucous comedy exploring an obnoxious, bureaucratic hell. Any touching moments or examination of morality are purely accidental.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit linktr.ee/soulsurviveplay or call OvationTix at (212)-352-3101.

Tickets also available on TodayTix, Goldstar, & TDF.

Photo Credit: Mari Eimas-Dietrich



