Photo Flash: A Class Act NY's Productions Of A CHORUS LINE

On Saturday and Sunday November 16 & 17, A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, proudly presented A Chorus Line at the beautiful Off-Broadway Riverside Theatre. Talented teen actors brought these beloved characters to life in four stellar performances.

Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director of A Class Act NY, produced this double-cast production of A Chorus Line.

A Chorus Line was directed by Broadway actor, Ashley Kate Adams, with music direction by Sean Mayes and choreography by Austin Marquez.

The Music Cast of A Chorus Line was as follows: Aidan Klinges, James Borrelli, Tiffany Kumar, Jack Richman, Kate Karen, Emma Rosemond, Haley Castillo, Jordan Dupre, Aryan Peralta, Kara Kokolakis, Ella Brock, Samantha Kaplan, Kiera Masci, Jaydin Houck, Aidan Christopher Donohue, Lukas Galfano, Arjun Athalye, Brynne Norquist, Ruby Griffin, Nina Dennis, Samantha Regenbogen, Siena Bossi, Lily Resto, Sophie De Lavandeyra, Dahlia De Lavandeyra, Lane Ruble, and Lucy Kassel.

The Mirror Cast of A Chorus Line was as follows: William Tom, Dylan Renart, Alessia Lombardi, Jaiden Riley, Hannah Beemer, Isabella Catania, Katie Nieto, Lee Rosenthal, Ethan Homan, Olivia Euvrard, Tagan Vaz-Barros, Sydney Schenker, Caroline Nieto, Timothy Foley, Nick Valle, Nicholas Quirindongo, Alexa Williams, Hadley Magaziner, Dani Wergiles, Alina Shats, Lizzie Becker, Lara Burgert, Valentina Pappano, Isabella Trocino, Grace Thiel, Alicia Villadiego, and Lucy Kassel

In the Spring, A Class Act NY will be putting up productions of CHICAGO for teen actors, age 12 and up. Auditions will be held over three days on January 3, January 4 and January 5. If performers can't make the live audition, they are welcome to submit a video instead! Sign up for a free audition on A Class Act NY's site.

Call A Class Act NY at 212-315-3010 or email info@aclassactny.com with questions. Visit their website at www.AClassActNY.com for information about future programs including productions, Broadway, On-Camera and Dramatic Arts summer programs, weekly classes, one-day workshops, agent showcases, cabarets, privates and more.

