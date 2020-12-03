Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents THE FROSTYIES: A VERY SERIOUS AWARDS SHOW

The prolific online theatre collective will launch their satirical awards show fundraiser on December 13th at 8pm

2020 has been a long and difficult year for most of us, particularly those working in the arts. We can all agree that, as this period draws to a close, the last thing we need is a tacky, self-important, tasteless, and aggrandizing awards show.

Permafrost Theatre Collective are proud to introduce the Frostyies! The best, biggest, and most important award show in the universe. In the first of what will likely be an infinite number of annual ceremonies, the talented, intelligent, and, above all, handsome people at Permafrost Theatre Collective will come together online to bestow awards of INCREDIBLE VALUE and INTERGALACTIC RECOGNITION upon themselves, and those who they have deemed worthy of their munificence.

With awards in a variety of categories that will be put together with little to no nepotism in mind, and that are certain to promote goodwill, fame, and, above all, reinforce the myth that we live in a pure meritocracy, the night is already a huge success in the minds of the organizers. Tune in to see who wins the coveted Tony Award for Best Person Called Tony, or Best Dramatic Performance by a Kitchen Appliance, and, of course, stick around to find out who the nominees are for the award for Best Nominee.

Featuring musical acts, guest presenters, and the best of literally everything that has happened in online theatre (and definitely not just what PTC and a few friends did), the evening will make the Drama Desk Awards look like a high school prize giving.

All funds raised via tickets and donations throughout the evening will go towards funding the company's 2021 digital season.

Join Permafrost Theatre Collective for the greatest awards show that there has ever been until we do it again next year and then that one will be the best.

Buy a ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-frostyies-a-very-serious-awards-show-tickets-128280003945

Support Permafrost Theatre Collective: https://www.patreon.com/PermafrostTC

