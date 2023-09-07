Patrick Olson's EMERGENCE Comes to Pershing Square Signature Center Next Month

Robert Murray and Lisa Dozier Shacket present the New York premiere of Patrick Olson's groundbreaking conceptual performance, EMERGENCE. This thought-provoking experience will captivate audiences at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater at The Pershing Square Signature Center at 480 West 42nd Street. Performances begin on October 10, with the opening night on October 25, 2023, for a limited engagement concluding on January 7, 2024.

EMERGENCE is a revolutionary theatrical experience led by Patrick Olson that stands at the intersection of art, science and music. It defies conventional boundaries, pushing the limits of creativity and intellect and expanding the horizons of both performers and spectators alike. EMERGENCE is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey where the realms of knowledge and artistic expression intertwine, and things are not as they seem.

Part music, part monologue, part science journey, part rock concert, part psychedelic trip, EMERGENCE explores the deepest aspects of the human experience with a riveting dive into the domain between science and art – uplifting, emotionally powerful and revelatory. Audiences will be immersed in live, original music, highlighted by a dynamic ensemble of musicians, singers, dancers and stunning visual effects with arena-level sound that merge seamlessly while asking big, bold questions. EMERGENCE deals with time, matter, energy, human perception, and love, and challenges our human tendency to think in convenient shortcuts when observing the world around us. It is where the deepest realities of the natural world, cosmology, consciousness, and meaning await us all.

EMERGENCE ASKS? “Are we alive? How did we get here?” “What is the nature of time?” and “Where does human love originate?”

EMERGENCE sold-out its limited run in Los Angeles, where it was called :

" An out-of-body experience that connects you to the world around you."

"Mind-boggling. It challenges your perception of life on this planet."

"EMERGENCE encourages you to question and explore, bringing you closer to your humanity and a greater sense of purpose ”

"An unparalleled awakening of the spirit that you cannot afford to miss."

Mr. Olson is joined on stage by an amazing collection of artists, including vocalists Cherry Davis, Samara Brown, Miya Bass, Bella Kosal ; musicians Steven Styles (Bass/ Band Leader), Nadav Hezi (Guitar), Jordan Coker (Drums), Thomas Nickell (Keys), and the dancers include Summer Sheldrick , Dana Liebezeit , and Lavy Cavaleire .

EMERGENCE is set to begin previews on October 10, 2023, and will officially open on October 25 at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater at The Pershing Square Signature Center, through January 7, 2024. It will play Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 8 PM, and Sunday at 2 PM. For tickets and additional information, please visitClick Here

The creative team includes Mike Avenaim (Music Producer), Wasted Potential / Jordan Noltner (Lighting Director), Angela Aaron (Stylist), FutureTalk Inc. / Jonathon Corbiere / Tyler Sammy and Wasted Potential / Nick Proctor (LED Visual Designer), Intuitive Production Management (Production Manager), LDK Productions (General Management), Nadav Hezi (Associate Producer), and Chloe Lowery / Dina Fanai (Creative Consultants).