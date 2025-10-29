Parallel Exit To Present The New York Return Of SUNSET CIRCUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SUNSET CIRCUS is back by popular demand with new, never-before-seen Juggling and Aerial Acts! A circus for audiences of all ages, SUNSET CIRCUS is a family you've just met but you've known forever. Featuring circus artists from Cirque du Soleil, Big Apple Circus, and beyond, SUNSET CIRCUS features a sensational cast of seven circus artists, including aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, and comedians who will bring audiences laughter, awe, and perhaps a tear. This unique theatrical circus experience presents innovative circus acts interwoven with characters who would be at home in your own backyard, entertaining everyone from kids to parents and grandparents.

Parallel Exit will present SUNSET CIRCUS on Sunday March 22, 2026 and Sunday May 3, 2026 at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan at 11AM and at 2PM.

The production is presented by Parallel Exit, written by Joel Jeske, and directed by Mark Lonergan. It is produced by Fran Kirmser, with costume design by Julie Michael and Estefania Zambrano, lighting design by Sara Gosses, and an original score composed by Peter Bufano. The cast features Ingrid Apgar, Kyle Driggs, Shereen Hickman, Joel Jeske, Randy Kato, Stephanie Keaton, and Ryan Shinji Murray.