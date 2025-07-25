PUERTO RICO ES UNA CAMA TWIN Premieres At 2025 United Solo Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Puerto Rican writer and actress Ana Sophia Colon's one-woman show “Puerto Rico es una Cama Twin” will be featured as a part of the 2025 United Solo Festival on Sunday, October 19th at 2pm at Theater Row, 514 W. 42nd St in New York City. Directed by acclaimed New York theater favorite, playwright and director, Candido Tirado.

In this explosive one-woman show, Ana Sophia Colón transforms the stage into the overheated kitchen of a Puerto Rican baby shower—where secrets unravel and generations collide.

Puerto Rico es una Cama Twin follows 17-year-old Andrea as she returns home and finds herself entangled in a web of family betrayal, forbidden love, and a longing to escape the island that shaped her. Featuring razor-sharp humor, powerful character transformations, and gut-punch truths, this solo performance explores womanhood, survival, and the cost of choosing your own path.

About Ana Sophia Colon: Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Ana Sophia Colón is an actress, writer, and producer based in New York City. She carries within her not just a deep love for her island, but a bold determination to build bridges between cultures, languages, and identities.Ana Sophia graduated from Fordham University at Lincoln Center with a B.A. in Theatre and a concentration in Performance. She has since collaborated with esteemed theater institutions including LAByrinth Theater Company, The Public Theater, INTAR, Repertorio Español, Out of the Box Theatrics, and more. Website: www.anasophiacolon.com

About United Solo Festival: The world's largest solo theatre festival, presents a selection of local and international productions including storytelling, puppetry, dance, multimedia, improv, stand-up, magic, musical, and drama. Since its inaugural year in 2010, United Solo has featured more than 1,700 productions from all over the world.