PROJECT SANKOFA to Premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

After a twenty-month absence from live performances in-person, the Borough of Manhattan Community College's Theatre Program is back on stage with an original premiere: Project Sankofa! The play is about a young man who is challenged to question his purpose in the world, and was written and directed by the college's theatre coordinator, Karl O'Brian Williams. Following on the heels of the successful spring 2021 production, "Carte Blanche or for the Love of God," written by alum Xavier Galva, "Project Sankofa" keeps in the realm of the program's season, aptly titled, "Life, Love & Liberation." Williams started writing the play in April of this year, and is thrilled to be able to workshop the production with his students, some of whom will be making their theatrical debuts.

The pandemic rages on, but so does the college, and BMCC's Theatre Program remains dedicated to finding ways to sustain equitable, and mutually beneficial relationships with theatre artists. The practice of providing students the space to collaborate with professional playwrights, actors, and designers is now a huge part of how the program defines itself. Actor Anthony Goss (Africa America-Netflix) shares his expertise on stage with the student cast. We are also pleased to have Will Brown as our movement director, Cynthia Salandy as our costume designer, Joel Edwards as sound designer, and Andy Evans Cohen designing projections.

"Project Sankofa" boasts students and alumni as part of the production team as well: Isaac Winston (Lighting Design), Santos Collado (Stage Management), Demi Agapitos (General Management) and Emma Ruopp (Production Management). Williams says he's particularly proud of the current student production team members: Jael Hoyos (Assistant Director), Jessica Lausell (Assistant Stage Manager), Sébastien Jean Louis (Make-Up Artist), and Esther Yoo (Sound Board Operator), "They've thrown their entire selves into the process... I see very long careers in the industry for them." Rounding out the production team are Mark Goodloe (Technical Director), Professor Elizabeth Chaney (Scenic Design), and Bertie Ferdman (Dramaturg). The production is free and open to the public, however there are guidelines that must be followed to gain access to the college and the theatre. For reservations and instructions please use this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/project-sankofa-tickets-208174223707

Showtimes

Wednesday Nov.17th 2pm and 7pm

Thursday Nov.18th 7pm

Friday Nov.19th 7pm

Saturday Nov. 20th 2pm and 7pm

Sunday Nov. 21st 2pm

To find out more about the program and its offerings please visit the following: Webpage: https://www.bmcc.cuny.edu/academics/departments/speech/theatre/

Website: https://bmcctheaterprogram.wordpress.com/

IG: @bmcctheater, Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BMCC-Theatre-Program-37498102990/ , IG for BMCC Centerstage Theatre Club: @centerstagebmcc.