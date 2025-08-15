PJ Adzima’s STAGE TIME Variety Show Sets August Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PJ Adzima’s STAGE TIME, the best variety show in New York – a modern-day vaudeville fusing Broadway brilliance, burlesque seduction, indie artistry, and unapologetic queer nightlife into one unmissable experience. Fresh off an interview on WBNC with Adam Kuperstein, highlighting how Adzima is putting his Broadway paycheck towards supporting new artists, Stage Time continues its summer domination with three unmistakable pillars of its revolution-in-progress, including Stage Time Secret, Summer Nights, and Sessions.

STAGE TIME SESSIONS

​August 15 at Stage Time Studios

See EnSPirits live in a Tiny Desk-type environment, but gayer, louder, and 20 degrees cooler. Sessions spotlights singer-songwriters and bands with something to say and the talent to back it up. The series is filmed live for Stage Time’s digital channel, turning each show into a sonic time capsule. Previous Sessions have featured Broadway veterans, viral phenoms, and artists you’ll be bragging about discovering first.

SUMMER NIGHTS

​August 23 at Stage Time Studios

​Stage Time’s Go-Go queen Summer Reign takes the reins for this sweaty, sultry, glitter-soaked dance party. It’s part rave, part variety show, all chaos. Expect zero inhibitions from a collaborative cast and crew celebrating their lineage. We’re knocking down walls and climbing poles so you can enjoy the view. Come thirsty.

STAGE TIME SECRET

​August 28 at Stage Time Studios

Intimate. Immersive. Invite-only. These after-hours salon-style gatherings at Stage Time Studios strip it all back—figuratively and literally. With curated performances, spontaneous surprises, and a room full of in-the-know insiders, Secret is where stars are born behind closed doors. IYKYK.

STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, with flexible opportunities designed to meet your schedule and artistic vision. For unforgettable office parties or corporate events, contact STAGE TIME to perfectly curate a dazzling, one-of-a-kind experience your team will never forget.

For RSVPs, ticket links, and secret invites: www.stagetimenyc.com

Follow us: @stagetimenyc

About STAGE TIME

​STAGE TIME LLC is a nightlife production company redefining what live entertainment means in New York City. Founded by Broadway actor PJ Adzima, STAGE TIME blends the glamour of Broadway, the grit of downtown variety. Anchored by its hit variety show Stage Time with PJ Adzima, the company curates one-of-a-kind events that spotlight the most exciting and diverse performers across genres, uniting siloed scenes to make new-age vaudeville entertainment.

STAGE TIME seeks to find the best in live entertainment to build original shows and events that unite audiences, build community, and wake up the city that never sleeps.