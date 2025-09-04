PJ Adzima's STAGE TIME Returns For Season Three

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PJ Adzima's Stage Time is launching Season 3. From spectacular mainstage events to underground secrets, Stage Time continues to fuse Broadway brilliance, burlesque seduction, indie artistry, and unapologetic queer nightlife into one that is both sanctuary and revolution.

Starting with the return of STAGE TIME SPECTACULAR with PJ Adzima, the crown jewel of the series, curated and hosted by PJ Adzima, with a powerhouse lineup on Monday, September 8 at 8:00 pm at the Slipper Room (and returning on the second Monday of each month). Expect Broadway fire, drag ferocity, and comedy chaos alongside Go-Go hostess extraordinaire Summer Reign. The night will also feature a sneak peek at the musical Slam Frank, guitar goddess Ariel Bellvalaire, puppet provocateurs The Stuppets, and razor-sharp comedian Chris Turner. Tickets are $30-$50, at the slipperroom.com

Inspired by the viral Twitter thread that asked, “Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?”, SLAM FRANK is a new musical that imagines what happens when a progressive community theater company decides “now is not the time to center privileged, straight, white Europeans (who happened to be hiding from Nazis).” SLAM FRANK starts its practically SOLD-OUT limited-engagement September 17 at Asylum NYC (123 E 24th St, NYC). Directed by Sam LaFrage, produced and general managed by Stage Time, SLAM FRANK features a razor-sharp score by viral sensation Andrew Fox (The Comedian as Master Troll) and a book by Joel Sinensky. Tickets are $60-120, https://asylumtix.com/asylumnyc/SLAM

STAGE TIME SECRET September 25 at Stage Time Studios

Intimate. Immersive. Invite-only. These after-hours salon-style gatherings at Stage Time Studios strip it all back—figuratively and literally. With curated musical performances from various artists, spontaneous surprises from the art collective Sloondermoon, and rooms full of the ones in-the-know, Secret is where stars are born behind closed doors. IYKYK.

STAGE TIME SESSIONS September 27 at Jake Rich Stadium

Sessions spotlights singer-songwriters and bands with something to say and the talent to back it up. The series is filmed live for Stage Time's digital channel, turning each show into a sonic time capsule. Previous Sessions have featured Broadway veterans, viral phenoms, and artists you'll be bragging about discovering first.

STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, with flexible opportunities designed to meet your schedule and artistic vision. For unforgettable office parties or corporate events, contact STAGE TIME to perfectly curate a dazzling, one-of-a-kind experience your team will never forget.