PARLOR TRICKS Opens the Fresh Fruit Festival

Theydies and Gentlethems, we summon you to our Parlor. Witness as the Mystic Thornes (Kalia Lay, Chelsea Dallas Falato, and Kyra Adams*) peer beyond the veil of death and prove that sometimes, the most terrifying hauntings are those committed by the patriarchy.

Also starring: Kelly Chick, Regina Russell*, Terrence Christgau, Matt McGlade, and Jordan Tierney.

"Parlor Tricks," a comedy of sex, s ances, and sisterhood makes its off-off Broadway debut and world premiere, opening the Fresh Fruit Festival! Directed by the utterly wondrous Emily Rose Parman, stage managed by the incomparable Danitra Faithe, fight-choreographed by the brilliantly bloodthirsty Stone and Steel Combat and written by the charmingly morbid Charlotte Lang-Bush.

Tickets are available at: http://tinyurl.com/FFFParlorTricks





