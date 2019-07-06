PARLOR TRICKS Opens the Fresh Fruit Festival

Jul. 6, 2019  

PARLOR TRICKS Opens the Fresh Fruit Festival Theydies and Gentlethems, we summon you to our Parlor. Witness as the Mystic Thornes (Kalia Lay, Chelsea Dallas Falato, and Kyra Adams*) peer beyond the veil of death and prove that sometimes, the most terrifying hauntings are those committed by the patriarchy.

Also starring: Kelly Chick, Regina Russell*, Terrence Christgau, Matt McGlade, and Jordan Tierney.

"Parlor Tricks," a comedy of sex, s ances, and sisterhood makes its off-off Broadway debut and world premiere, opening the Fresh Fruit Festival! Directed by the utterly wondrous Emily Rose Parman, stage managed by the incomparable Danitra Faithe, fight-choreographed by the brilliantly bloodthirsty Stone and Steel Combat and written by the charmingly morbid Charlotte Lang-Bush.

Tickets are available at: http://tinyurl.com/FFFParlorTricks



