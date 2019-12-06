PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM to Begin Performances Friday, December 13th

Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam will begin its limited run beginning Friday, December 13, 2019, as the star of page and screen, Paddington, will take to the stage in this new fun-filled comedy. This production is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to Rockefeller's critically acclaimed The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and will begin a strictly limited 12-week run from through March 8, 2020 at Union Square's DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street). Tickets are on sale and available by visiting PaddingtonGetsInAJam.com.

In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he's expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival.

Throughout the afternoon Paddington attempts items on the list - repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new wallpaper, bake a cake.... But in typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic (and sticky) chaos!

Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Great Aunt Matilda arrives?

"The antics of the kind-hearted, yet accident-prone Paddington have brought joy to millions of children and families around the world. I am thrilled to bring this celebrated bear to the stage in a way that audiences have never experienced him before."

-Jonathan Rockefeller

Cast includes includes Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street," NYC & International Tour The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show), Jessica Bulzacchelli (Regional: James and the Giant Peach), John Cody (TV: "Sesame Street," Monkey and Dino's Funky Puppet Show!), A.J. Ditty (Puffs; or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic) and Kirsty Moon (NYC: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody NYC/International Tour: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show).

Paddington Gets in a Jam is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller with Puppet Creation by Rockefeller Productions. Creative team includes Doug Kmiotek (Playwright), David Goldstein & Peter Feuchtwanger (Set Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Dave Ferdinand (Sound Design), Mikaela Hogan (Props Master), PRF Productions (Production Supervisor), Hannah Delmore (Stage Manager), Jill Bowman (General Manager) and Krista Robbins (Associate General Manager).

Acclaimed creator of family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been seen by more than one million people in over 12 countries--to the acclaim of critics and audiences alike. The show's extended run in New York City culminated in Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations. Other projects include the UK tour of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, and the recent premiere of Mr. Men and Little Miss Show at Edinburgh Fringe, along with the streaming short film, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, written by preeminent author and illustrator Eric Carle and narrated by Bernadette Peters.

For over 60 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted children and families all over the world with his stories about Paddington, famous for his love of marmalade. Paddington is popular with both children and adults who feel a deep affection and warmth towards him. Charm and humor are the keys to the enduring love for the Paddington series.

Paddington's adventures have been adapted several times for television and he debuted on the big screen in Paddington in 2014. A further film, Paddington 2, followed in 2017 and a third film in the works. The movies were produced by Studiocanal, part of the international content and media group Vivendi. A new Paddington TV series, also from Studiocanal, is set to launch on Nickelodeon in 2020.





