Out of Box Theatre To Bring THIS RANDOM WORLD to the Stage

Beauty, it is often said, is in the eye of the beholder. Serendipity, however, is often just being in the right place at the right time. There is a definite correlation when it comes to Out of Box Theatre's current heartwarming comedy production about truth, misinformation, and understanding. We want to believe that serendipity brings us together, but is that just a myth? Mining the comedy of missed connections, This Random World asks the serious question of how often we travel parallel paths through the world without noticing.

Through a swirl of nearly missed connections, This Random World follows a series of intersecting lives: A mother determined to maintain her independence, a daughter longing for adventure, two sisters seeking common ground, and an internet prank gone awry. Warmly humorous and lyrically bittersweet, this play by Steven Dietz investigates what it is to love, to lose, and be touched by the serendipity of life.

Director Matthew Busch, who brought the Atlanta premier of Fun Home to the Out of Box Stage, has put together a cast of top-notch performers with Bryn Striepe, Emily Sams Brown, Aaron Sherry, Triumph Gardner, Julianne Whitehead, Julie McCluskey and Phyllis Geller.

This Random World runs February 14-23, 2020. Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows at 8:00 PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $22 general seating. Call 678.653.4605 or go to www.outofboxtheatre.com for more information.





