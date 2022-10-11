OnTheRoad Rep Pays Tribute To Late Founder And Acting Mentor Alice Spivak With Festival Of Work In Her Honor

OTR Fest is an exciting week of work presented by the OnTheRoad Repertory Ensemble.

From October 11th-16th, we will be presenting multiple performances of four different plays, both new and from our repertory, in festival style with weekly all-access tickets available as well as tickets to individual performances. The works we are presenting were developed with our late Founder and Artistic Director Alice Spivak and continued in her honor by the ensemble she built.​

Cast and creative team includes:

VINNY ANAND Brown Nation (Netflix), A Mouthful of Air (Maven Pictures)

BOBBY BROWER The Show-Off (OnTheRoad), Cathy Coppola

Nick Corley Burn This (Bway Revival) Woody Sez - The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie (Amazon)

JASON DUBIN Who Invited Charlie? (Perry Street Films) The Babysitters (Forensic Films)

MICK HAZEN As the World Turns (CBS), Meet the Robinsons (Disney/Pixar)

STEVEN MEEHAN You (Netflix), The Show off (OnTheRoad)

JULIA MARIE PETERSON Bacurau (Cannes 2019), Laundry and Bourbon (OnTheRoad)

JOE PERRINO The Sopranos (HBO), Power (Starz)

CONOR ROMERO Lobby Hero (OnTheRoad), Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

ESIN VARAN Law & Order: Organized Crime, In Pursuit with John Walsh (NBC)

LAVINIA JONES WRIGHT Laundry and Bourbon (OnTheRoad), The Affair (Showtime)

Alice Spivak (1935-2020) was a legendary New York acting teacher, coach and mentor. Beginning her teaching career at HB Studios with Herbert Bergoff and Uta Hagen in the 1950s, Alice taught continuously for more than 60 years. For her students, she was a constant in an industry that was constantly changing. Through her teaching, she nurtured in her students a love for theater, an understanding of the craft and the belief that the work was more important than any job or outcome.

During her career, Alice worked with directors including Sidney Lumet, Robert Rossen, Arthur Hiller, Frank Oz, Yvonne Rainer, Spike Lee and Nicole Holofcener. She coached countless luminary actors on hundreds of feature films, Broadway shows and TV series and taught Film Directing Workshops, receiving the Indie Award by the Association of Video and Filmmakers in 1977. She was a member of the faculties of NYU and Columbia Film Grad Schools, where she taught her course Directing Actors. She is the author of How to Rehearse when There is no Rehearsal: Acting and the Media.

​

Alice made her onscreen debut in Lilith (1964), starring Warren Beatty and Jean Seberg, and went on to work in many other notable films, including Times Square (1980), Garbo Talks (1984), Another Woman (1988), How to Be Louise (1990), Privilege (1990), Electric Moon (1992), If Lucy Fell (1996), Please Give (2010), and Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007). On television, Spivak recurred as a bailiff in 100 Centre Street, the 2001-02 A&E series that was executive produced by director Sidney Lumet, and appeared on Sex and the City, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Americans, America's Next Top Model (as Herself), The Good Cop and Love Life. Alice acted extensively Off Broadway and in regional theatre continuously for more than 60 years. Some notable roles include Gittel in Two for the Seasaw (Gibson), Bananas in House of Blue Leaves (Guare) and as Muriel Tate in Plaza Suite (Simon), for which she received the Joseph Jefferson Award for Excellence in Chicago Theater (Best Actress in a Principal Role).

In 2012, Spivak launched the OnTheRoad Repertory Company, with her professional students, with the mission to create an ensemble of players producing revivals and original works in New York. She performed in and directed many of the company's productions, and served as its Artistic Director until her passing in November 2020.

A tireless and dedicated performer and teacher, she continued to audition and perform, coach and conduct acting classes until just days before she passed.

Alice never sought notoriety, only taking joy through the successful work achieved by her actors. That is why we see her influence everywhere, but not necessarily her name. Her greatest legacy is as the name passed between actors, the secret weapon and support system behind countless great performers and performances, onstage and screen.

OnTheRoad Repertory Company was founded in 2012 by Artistic Director Alice Spivak, the renowned acting mentor and author of How to Rehearse When There is No Rehearsal - Acting & the Media. The company was founded in collaboration with her advanced professional acting students. OTR staged more than 20 full theatrical productions under Alice Spivak's direction between 2012 -2019. Since her sudden passing in 2020 during COVID, the company has devoted itself to keeping alive her memory and legacy - coming together to complete the work begun by Spivak, and to create new works of theater in her honor. OTR's ongoing mission is to continue the philosophy of Alice Spivak's work and her approach to theater and acting. An approach that is organic and places a real focus on the material. Our ensemble of players produces revivals and original works in New York City.