OIL & WHISKEY to Continue NYC Tour At Chain Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York's Favorite Country Western Musical Oil & Whiskey, will continue their NYC tour with special pop-up performances at the Chain Theatre on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase now. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

In Oil & Whiskey, two ex-lovers decide to meet up for one drink. They don't expect to relive their entire relationship over a couple rounds of whiskey. Do you have an ex-lover that won't leave you alone? Bring your old flame or your new fling to Oil & Whiskey, the country western musical dramedy that will have you asking: Should I get back together with my ex?

Oil & Whiskey originally debuted at the 2025 NYC Fringe Festival where it won the "Sold Out Award." This new iteration of the show features a longer format, more music, a larger cast, and a live band.