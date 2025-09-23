 tracker
OIL & WHISKEY to Continue NYC Tour At Chain Theatre in October

Performances will run from October 16 to 18.

By: Sep. 23, 2025
OIL & WHISKEY to Continue NYC Tour At Chain Theatre in October Image
New York's Favorite Country Western Musical Oil & Whiskey, will continue their NYC tour with special pop-up performances at the Chain Theatre on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase now. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

In Oil & Whiskey, two ex-lovers decide to meet up for one drink. They don't expect to relive their entire relationship over a couple rounds of whiskey. Do you have an ex-lover that won't leave you alone? Bring your old flame or your new fling to Oil & Whiskey, the country western musical dramedy that will have you asking: Should I get back together with my ex?

Oil & Whiskey originally debuted at the 2025 NYC Fringe Festival where it won the "Sold Out Award." This new iteration of the show features a longer format, more music, a larger cast, and a live band.




