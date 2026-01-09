Kendra Jones' ON BURNSIDE MOUNTAIN is Coming to Chain Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Burnside Mountain, a play by Kendra Jones, is set to return to New York City this winter. Directed by Derek Dahmann, the production will be presented as part of the Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival at the Chain Theatre as part of Program #15, with performances Wed., Feb. 11 at 8:30PM; Thurs., Feb. 19 at 6:30PM; and Sat., Feb. 21 at 5PM. On Feb. 11, the production of On Burnside Mountain will be live streamed, with a talkback to follow. Livestream tickets can be purchased here; noting that On Burnside Mountain is in Program 15.

Tickets ($24) are available for advance purchase online and should be purchased using the discount code BURN26.

On Burnside Mountain stars Caleb Dunaway, JS Howard, and Stephen Tilden. On Burnside Mountain premiered at A.R.T. New York as part of Script Club NYC'S Places in Ten One-Act Festival in October 2025.

"This piece shows the pride for one's own ancestors, town, and dreams that fall into silent shame," says Jones.

Jones's play is inspired by true events. On Burnside Mountain places its audience in the mid 1980's, a decade since the disappearance of three girls: the first mass murder in a small Pennsylvania mining town. The love for basketball reunites two former high school stars, and what transpires is something no one ever expected.

"My goal with this piece is to examine why it is so difficult to leave a small town, how it is so easy to stay, the comfort and stability-and trauma-that can cement us in a space; in our past. I want to highlight the quirks of the Anthracite Coal Region while unearthing the darkness and depth of its history. It's a community that I have tried so hard to escape but have grown to appreciate in my years away. I hope to capture the familiarity, nostalgia, and unexpected longing for my hometown as I tell a story inspired by those my dad told me during our drives to Grandma's house, over Burnside Mountain."

The Chain Winter One-Act Festival is now a cornerstone of New York City's theater scene. Over the past year, Chain's festivals have premiered more than 180 new plays and attracted artists from across the country, including Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner John Patrick Shanley, Tony Award winner David Rabe, Broadway playwright Lyle Kessler, and actor-writer Eric Bogosian. A past festival highlight also included the stage-directorial debut of Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg.