Nina Conti's Ventriloquist Comedy THE DATING SHOW Comes to New York in February

Performances run February 14 - March 2.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre Photo 1 BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre
New Comedy Play COME AND KNOCK DOWN MY DOOR to Have Free Reading at 312 W. 36th Street The Photo 2 New Comedy Play COME AND KNOCK DOWN MY DOOR to Have Free Reading at 312 W. 36th Street Theatre, 4th Floor
Frog & Peach Theatre Company Performs KING LEAR This Month Photo 3 Frog & Peach Theatre Company Performs KING LEAR This Month
KRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGIN Photo 4 KRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGIN

Nina Conti's Ventriloquist Comedy THE DATING SHOW Comes to New York in February

The quick-thinking queen of ventriloquism and British Comedy Award-winner Nina Conti returns to New York City with her five-star smash hit show, direct from sell-out seasons in London's West End and at the Edinburgh Festival. In this dating-infused live show, there's no promise that true love will be found, but a firm guarantee of big laughs will be had in the reign of this ‘voice-throwing queen'.   

The Dating Show is an entirely improvised and audience-interactive ventriloquial comedy show performed by Nina Conti (with her vent puppet Monkey). In the show, she dons masks onto willing audience members onstage and ‘voices' them based on their gestures alone, bringing to life their dating history, romance tales and match-making singletons. Nina's unique and hilarious talent enables her to ‘voice' multiple audience members on stage at once, leading to a crescendo of a performance.   

The Dating Show completed a sell-out tour of the UK in 2020/21, including a sell-out run in London's West End, before being one of the biggest-selling shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022. It first opened off-Broadway at the SoHo Playhouse in January 2023 for a limited run, before returning in March 2023 - where ticket holders included several notable faces including Naomi Watts (who came twice), Susan Sarandon (who ended up onstage in the show), JJ Abrams, Richard Kind (who came for a third time) and more.    

The show is presented by the comic actor Michael McKean, best known for his roles in Better Call Saul, Spinal Tap and the gamut of Christopher Guest movies. “I can guarantee you've never seen anything like it,” says McKean. “It's brilliantly funny and alarmingly deep.”

The show is produced by Show And Tell, whose credits include North American tour dates and off-Broadway runs for a raft of UK talent including Mae Martin, James Acaster, Nish Kumar, Romesh Ranganathan, Dara O Briain and more. 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
TWELVE ANGRY MEN to Open City Gate Productions 2024 Season Photo
TWELVE ANGRY MEN to Open City Gate Productions' 2024 Season

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: Timeless classic opens City Gate Productions' 2024 Season. Adapted from the Emmy award-winning TV movie, the play challenges jurors' perceptions in a murder trial. Don't miss this thought-provoking production in Queens.

2
Nina Contis Ventriloquist Comedy THE DATING SHOW Comes to New York in February Photo
Nina Conti's Ventriloquist Comedy THE DATING SHOW Comes to New York in February

The quick-thinking queen of ventriloquism and British Comedy Award-winner Nina Conti returns to New York City with her five-star smash hit show, direct from sell-out seasons in London's West End and at the Edinburgh Festival.

3
Music From The Sole Brings I DIDNT COME TO STAY to the Joyce Photo
Music From The Sole Brings I DIDN'T COME TO STAY to the Joyce

New York City's Music From The Sole will make its Joyce debut in its latest evening-length work, I Didn't Come to Stay. The exploration of the origins and worldwide influence of tap dance set to live original music will play The Joyce Theater from January 30-February 4. 

4
Cut Edge Collective Hosts Ten Minute Play Festival Photo
Cut Edge Collective Hosts Ten Minute Play Festival

The Cut Edge Collective non-traditional playwriting collective returns for its third year to The Tank! The festival runs February 10-12. Learn more here!

More Hot Stories For You

TWELVE ANGRY MEN to Open City Gate Productions' 2024 SeasonTWELVE ANGRY MEN to Open City Gate Productions' 2024 Season
Nina Conti's Ventriloquist Comedy THE DATING SHOW Comes to New York in FebruaryNina Conti's Ventriloquist Comedy THE DATING SHOW Comes to New York in February
Music From The Sole Brings I DIDN'T COME TO STAY to the JoyceMusic From The Sole Brings I DIDN'T COME TO STAY to the Joyce
Cut Edge Collective Hosts Ten Minute Play FestivalCut Edge Collective Hosts Ten Minute Play Festival

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2 in Off-Off-Broadway Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2
Trinity Lower Eastside Lutheran Parish (1/19-1/28)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Medea the Musical in Off-Off-Broadway Medea the Musical
Green Room 42 (1/13-1/15)Tracker
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (1/18-1/18)Tracker PHOTOS
Power of Mythology in Off-Off-Broadway Power of Mythology
St. Paul’s Chapel at Trinity Wall Street (4/20-4/20)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents The Contenders in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents The Contenders
The Museum of Modern Art (11/10-1/10)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Ennio Morricone in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Ennio Morricone
The Museum of Modern Art (12/01-1/10)
Despertar Andino in Off-Off-Broadway Despertar Andino
Despertar Andino (9/29-7/11)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Ennio Morricone in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Ennio Morricone
The Museum of Modern Art (12/01-1/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You