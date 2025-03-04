New York Neo-Futurists Co-Artistic Director Kyra Sims to Depart Organization

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Neo-Futurists Co-Artistic Director Kyra Sims will be departing from the company on March 31st, 2025. Ms. Sims is resigning in order to pursue personal artistic endeavors.

Kyra Sims was named Co-Artistic Director of the NYNF in January 2022, becoming the NYNF's first Co-Artistic Director, and the first black woman to hold a leadership role in any of the three Neo-Futurist companies in the United States. She joined the company as an Ensemble Member after working as Sound Designer for the NYNF's 2015 Drama Desk-nominated production The Human Symphony, which earned her a New York Innovative Theatre Award nomination for Outstanding Sound Design.

During her tenure as Co-Artistic Director, Ms. Sims co-directed and sound designed two productions commissioned by Virgin Voyages, bringing Neo-Futurist theatre to cruise passengers from all over the world. She also launched and facilitated two successful fundraising campaigns, helping the company bring in over $100,000 in individual giving. Ms. Sims also revitalized the NYNF's education program, facilitating the company's efforts in creating safe spaces and best practices for both teachers and students. She pitched and successfully earned a position for the company in the 2023-2024 Brooklyn Public Library Incubator Program, bringing Neo-Futurist workshops and performances to underserved communities in Brooklyn. As part of the NYNF's 20th Anniversary last year, Ms. Sims produced a sold-out performance at Joe's Pub that featured guest artists and Neo-Futurists both past and present, and was instrumental in the company's residency and subsequent artistic partnership with The Second City New York.

As a musician, Sims has worked as a French hornist for the Tony Award-winning Broadway show Illinoise, and has backed notable artists such as Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Carole King, and Earth, Wind & Fire. She also produces and hosts events, including an upcoming variety show this April at Joe's Pub with co-host Mara Wilson.

"I look forward to taking the lessons I have learned from the last decade of being a Neo-Futurist into my future endeavors," says Sims. "There will always be a place for immediate, urgent art in this world, and I anticipate great growth for the company as it continues its successful run with our new partners at The Second City New York."

"I'm extremely grateful for the time, energy, and creativity Kyra has poured into furthering NYNF's artistic vision and fostering new relationships within the NYC theater community," says NYNF Board President Connor Sampson. "She helped steward our organization through often uncertain and challenging times, as the industry and world around us demanded evolution. We are a better company for her leadership. As a friend, collaborator, and a colleague, I wish her the very best in whatever comes next."

"Kyra has been an essential part of the NY Neos, bringing passion, dedication, creativity, and leadership that have shaped who we are today", Co-Artist Director, Rob Neill adds. "Through challenges and growth, she has helped us build a stronger, more connected community. I'm incredibly grateful for her contributions over the past decade and wish her all the best in her next chapter and beyond."

The New York Neo-Futurists are a diverse collective of writer-director-performers. They create theater that is a fusion of storytelling, sport, poetry, and living-newspaper. Through this, they foster a spontaneous community embracing those unreached or unmoved by conventional theater and inspiring them to thought, feeling, and action. Most every week the New York Neo-Futurists create a show at The Second City New York in Williamsburg called The Infinite Wrench: the award-winning, energetic, always changing attempt to perform thirty original plays in about an hour. Since opening in 2004, the NY Neo-Futurists have premiered over 7300 new plays.

Aside from running a weekly late-night show, they have produced several award-winning main-stage productions including Steve: A Docu-Musical, The Human Symphony, The Complete and Condensed Stage Directions of Eugene O'Neill: Vol. 1, and Locker #4173b. Collectively they have been nominated for three Drama Desk Awards and more than a dozen New York Innovative Theatre Awards, and in 2017 The Infinite Wrench won the NY IT Award for Outstanding Performance Art Production. NY Neo-Futurists have toured to the Edinburgh Fringe and all around the United States, most notably to the Alden Theater, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Wellesley College, Austin College, Grinnell, Sarah Lawrence, URI, University of Texas, NYU, and Out of Bounds Comedy Festival. They also have been featured in The New York Times, The New York Post, and Howl Around.

