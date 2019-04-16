New York Neo-Furturists Welcome New Ensemble Members

This spring the award-winning New York Neo-Futurists are pleased to welcome four new performers to their ever growing and changing roster. Over the next five months, these performers will be joining the cast of The Infinite Wrench, a mechanism that unleashes a barrage of two-minute plays for a live audience, which performs every Friday and Saturday night at 10:30pm at Kraine Theater: 85 East 4th Street (btw 2nd & 3rd Ave). The news cast members are Gregory Lakhan (April 12), Michael John Improta (May 17), Yael Haskal (June 21) and Michaela Farrell (August 2).

The New York Neo-Futurists are a collective of wildly productive writer-director-performers that create theater that is fusion of sport, poetry and living-newspaper; non-illusory, interactive performance that conveys experiences and ideas as directly and honestly as possible; immediate, irreproducible events at affordable prices. Since opening in Brooklyn in 2004 the New York Neo-Futurists have premiered over 5,000 plays and have become a downtown New York institution. In addition to performing The Infinite Wrench fifty weeks a year and producing Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind from 2004 until 2016, the New York Neo- Futurists have been a stalwart presence in the Off-Off Broadway community, having won numerous Innovative Theatre Awards and Drama Desk Nominations. Most recently, The Infinite Wrench took home the 2017 Innovative Theatre Foundation Award for "Outstanding Performance Art Production".

For more information and tickets visit http://www.nyneofuturists.org/tiw/

Gregory Lakhan is an actor, writer, director, rapper, video editor, and cat lover born and raised in Queens, New York. Greg began his training as an actor taking classes in New York City at 11 years old, and continued his training at Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, where he developed a love for musical theater and playwriting. After a year at Marymount Manhattan's BFA Acting program, Greg finished his college education at SUNY Purchase, where he wrote and staged his first full length play titled "Blunt Civility", and began to venture into the world of screenwriting and filmmaking, resulting in the production of his webseries titled "Answers To Everything". After receiving his BA Degree in Theater and Playwriting/Screenwriting, Greg joined the rap collective known as "The Gold Tribe", and has since then completed three albums (one unreleased) and produced/edited over 10 music videos under his production company "Amusement Studios".

Michael John Improta is an Actor, Writer, and aspiring Tap Dancer from New Haven Connecticut. He received a BFA from UConn, and has trained under the tutelage of Seth Barrish & Lee Brock at The Barrow Group. Past credits include Our Town (George Gibbs), Spring Awakening: The Musical (Moritz) The Lovesong of J Robert Oppenheimer (Edward Teller), El Coqui Espectacular & The Bottle of Doom (Alex/El Coqui), and Measure for Measure (Claudio).

Yael Haskal is a playwright and performer based in New York. Her work has been performed at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, the Midtown International Theatre Festival, IRT/G45 Productions (NYC); the Ivoryton Playhouse, Trinity College, the Warner Theatre (CT); Theatre Simpson (IN); the InspiraTO Festival (Toronto, CA); and other venues across the U.S. She is the winner of the Marilyn Swartz Seven '69 Playwriting Award, and the creator of the comedic webseries "Fun Moms!" Yael will graduate from Vassar College with a B.A. in Drama and English in 2019, and is a proud member of the New York Neo-Futurists. www.yaelhaskal.com.

Michaela Farrell is a performer, theater-maker, puppeteer, and New York Neo-Futurist. She graduated from Georgetown University in May 2018 where she studied Theater and Film. Michaela has performed at The Kennedy Center, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, and Svanda Divadlo (Prague, CZ). Currently, she is devising puppetry for a new play at Columbia University.





