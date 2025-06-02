New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players’ Albert Bergeret Passes the Torch; 2025-26 Season Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP) has announced that Founder and Artistic Director, Albert Bergeretwill be stepping down into an Emeritus role after 50 years with the esteemed company.

NYGASP created a Lifetime Achievement Award in Bergeret’s namesake, “Albert Bergeret Living Legacy of Gilbert & Sullivan Award” which has been bestowed upon such luminaries as, Sheldon Harnick, Rupert Holmes and Kevin Kline. Over the course of his tenure Bergeret also garnered the 2022 OBA Legend of Off-Broadway Award and has conducted and directed such personalities as Hal Linden, Steve Allen, John Astin, Pat Carroll, Noel Harrison, John Rubenstein, Louis Quilico, Lando Bartolini and John Reed, O.B.E., among others.

“My wife Gail Wofford and I have always said we feel the company is our first child,” says Bergeret. “I am excited for NYGASP’s future and am proud of the work my colleagues and I have done to ensure the company continues inspiring audiences for generations to come. James Mills, who will succeed me as Artistic Director, has shown great depth and understanding of the Gilbert & Sullivan repertoire as a performer and leader, and Joseph Rubin has been mentoring music direction with me for a good number of years, showing skill in the orchestra pit and a love for G&S. The organization is in great hands, and Gail and I look forward to staying involved, helping our team succeed wherever we can.”

Former Associate Artistic Director, James Mills will take over as the company’s new Artistic Director. 2025-26 will mark his 20th anniversary season working onstage and off with NYGASP. Most known for his “patterman” roles, Mills has stage managed, tech directed, and co-directed several productions for NYGASP, as well as having helmed the many pandemic-era digital presentations. Mills is also a stage director for The College Light Opera Company in Falmouth, MA each summer.

Taking the podium as Musical Director and elevating in his administrative duties as Managing Director, Joseph Rubinhas been an integral part of the NYGASP artistic and management team for 15 seasons. One of the leading authorities on light opera, he founded American Musical Productions in Canton, OH. He has restored, produced and conducted such works as The Student Prince, The Chocolate Soldier, The Prince of Pilsen, and the original 1902 The Wizard of Oz.

“Executive Director David Wannen will continue to lead the company into a new half-century with the support of veteran staff, Development Manager Sarah Caldwell Smith, Choreographer/Co-Director David Auxier, and Company Manager Michael Galante. Hannah Holmes will be joining the staff in the newly created role of Education Manager. ”

After a record breaking 50th Season, NYGASP is excited to announce the 2025-26 Season featuring three fully staged productions at New York City’s Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues). The season will include Gilbert & Sullivan’s most operatic collaboration The Yeomen of the Guard, the perennial favorite H.M.S. Pinafore and a new fully staged production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s rarely produced penultimate comic opera Utopia, Limited.

Season Lineup

The Yeomen of the Guard

October 25–26, 2025

H.M.S. Pinafore

January 10–11, 2026

January 17–18, 2026

Utopia, Limited

April 18–19, 2026

Subscriptions go on sale: June 4, 2025

Single tickets go on sale: September 3, 2025

National Tour

The Pirates of Penzance (One Act) & Evening of G&S Favorites

July 25, 2025 – Coppell Arts Center, Coppell, TX

November 8, 2025 – Glenridge Performing Arts Center, Sarasota, FL

November 10, 2025 – Thomasville Entertainment Foundation, Thomasville, GA

November 13, 2025 – Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta, GA

November 14, 2025 – Rylander Theatre, Americus, GA

November 16, 2025 – Panama City Music Association, Panama City, FL

November 18, 2025 – Aiken, SC (Panama City Music Association)

H.M.S. Pinafore (One Act) & Evening of G&S Favorites

September 13, 2025 – Music Mountain, Falls Village, CT

April 10, 2026 – Pawling Concert Series, Pawling, NY

The Mikado

February 26–27, 2026 – Covey Center for the Arts, Provo, UT

March 1, 2026 – Popejoy Hall (UNM), Albuquerque, NM

March 3, 2026 – Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ

March 5, 2026 – Plaza Theatre, Palm Springs, CA

March 6, 2026 – UNLV Performing Arts Center, Las Vegas, NV

March 7, 2026 – Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine, CA

March 8, 2026 – La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, La Mirada, CA

March 27, 2026 – Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

Comments

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 26% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 24% Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 16% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds