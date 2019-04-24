New York City's Town Hall Presents THE DOO WOP PROJECT

New York City's TOWN HALL welcomes The Doo Wop Project, live in concert on Friday, September 13 at 8 p.m.

Led by the stars of Broadway's Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, the renowned New York-based quintet has garnered rave reviews nationwide for their vibrant performances while they trace the evolution of doo wop - five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner - to some of today's greatest music. The show takes audiences on a journey from the songs of the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and the Four Seasons. Their exciting show also interprets in their own imitable style the music of Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and Amy Winehouse. Current hits are beautifully reimagined along with some of the greatest music in American Pop and Rock & Roll history.

Tickets for this sure to be unforgettable performance are $47.00 - $67.00 and go on sale today at 12:00 PM ET. Tickets will also be available at Town Hall's Box Office, Ticketmaster or by calling 800 653-8000.

Leading up to their performance at Town Hall the group embarks on a Spring and Summer tour which includes performances with the Philly Pops and the Indianapolis Symphony. All tour dates and ticketing links can be found here at Doo Wop Project Tour. Individual bios here.

For more information please visit: https://www.thedoowopproject.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories