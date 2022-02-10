New Theater To Include Local Residents In Script Development Series



AMT Theater has announced it will be seeking full length scripts to be used as part of its play development series. Scripts should be at least 75 minutes in length, on any subject or genre, so long as it has not been professionally produced in the past. The scripts will be selected by the play reading committee, and those chosen will receive a full length reading with actors in the brand new 99 seat house theater in midtown Manhattan, starting this fall. From there a play (or plays) will be chosen to receive a professional backer's audition in the hopes of moving it on to the next level.

The reading series will be attended by actors, writers and directors but also by residents of Hell's Kitchen. AMT hopes to draw from the local community in its area and solicit their input on plays to be developed. "The ultimate reason we do what we do is to produce plays that people will actually want to see," says AMT Artistic director Tony Sportiello. "So it just makes sense to involve them on the ground floor."

The head of the Play Development Series Mimi Warnick adds, "Our goal is for AMT to be Midtown Manhattan's theatrical voice. We want to include our audience's insights and feedback when choosing programming for our season. We are very excited to find and develop new work that is diverse in subjects, backgrounds, and experiences. We hope the audiences will find stories that are not only entertaining, but represent their community."

AMT Theater is located at 354 West 45th Street, in the heart of the theater district. It will produce new musicals, original plays, cabaret, children's theater, international festivals and more. The theater plans to be open for business starting June 1st.