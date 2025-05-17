New Off-Off Broadway Musical TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Theater Festival is presenting the premiere of an original musical written and directed by Lizzie Osmeña O'Rourke, a 17-year-old high school student at Saint Ann's School and Juilliard Pre-College, a public debut in the heart of New York's theater scene.

This 45-minute, 8-song original musical will run for three performances only at the Hudson Guild Theater, from May 28 through June 1.

The production is a landmark moment for its teenage creator, marking a rare and exciting entry into the musical theater landscape at such a young age. Lizzie's original musical - Too Close to the Sun - explores the plight of two sisters facing the adversity that follows the stock market crash of 1929 with fresh sensitivity to issues particular to women.

"This story is a love letter to two of my ancestors, my great grandmother Ethel and my great aunt Stella who lived through the Great Depression," says Lizzie O'Rourke. "Being able to debut it in New York where all this happened is something special. It's really for all the women who lived through that time."

Presented by the New York Theater Festival, which is dedicated to showcasing emerging talent and original work, this production highlights the importance of amplifying new voices in the American theater landscape. The show features a cast entirely of Saint Ann's School high school students and musicians also attending Juilliard Pre-College or the Manhattan School of Music.

About the New York Theater Festival:

The New York Theater Festival provides a platform for playwrights, directors, and performers to present new and original works in front of live audiences in New York City. Its mission is to support the next generation of theatrical storytellers by providing production opportunities in professional venues.

About the Hudson Guild Theater:

Located in Chelsea, the Hudson Guild Theater has long been a launching pad for new voices and independent productions, offering a space for experimentation, growth, and creative risk.

