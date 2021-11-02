National Disability Theatre Announces Inaugural Managing Director Penny Pun

Penny Pun has been named the first-ever Managing Director and Leader of Organizational Operations for the National Disability Theatre.

The National Disability Theatre (NDT) employs professional theatre artists who create fully accessible, world-class theatre and storytelling; changes social policy and the nation's narrative about disability culture; and provides a guiding model in accessibility for the arts and cultural sector.

As the theatre company's premiere Managing Director, Penny Pun will uphold NDT's mission, foster new relationships, and shepherd NDT through its next stage of growth and beyond. She will lead the implementation of the theatre's strategic plan and develop a robust anti-racist and access-centered organizational structure. She will work in tandem with the Director of Professional Development and Training and will lead all aspects of organizational operations. Shares PUN, "'I'm beyond excited to join National Disability Theatre and lead the charge in developing anti-racist and access-centered practices within the organization. NDT and I share the ambition of radically transforming the theatre field and its practices through uplifting disabled artists and their work. I look forward to building on NDT's already groundbreaking work and relentlessly advocating for a more accessible and braver industry."

Penny Pun is a New York-based playwright, dramaturg, and producer. She was born and raised in Hong Kong and is now an Adjunct Professor at Marymount Manhattan College. She has also worked at Manhattan Theatre Club, Theatre Communications Group, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Dramatists Guild of America. Her writing has been published by major trade magazines, including American Theatre and The Dramatist. Her plays have been developed by Pan Asian Rep and Rising Circle Theater Collective. PENNY graduated Valedictorian from Marymount Manhattan College and holds an MA in English & Comparative Literature (specializing in Performance and Disability Studies) from Columbia University.

National Disability Theatre's Governing Board includes Senior Manager, Education, Access, and Inclusion at Disney Theatrical Group SARAH KENNY, award-winning actor and Paralympian Katy Sullivan (Cost of Living), and renowned director SAMUEL VALDEZ.

"NDT would like to welcome Penny Pun as the new Managing Director. We are looking forward working with her expertise in managing this organization as well as finding new ways to provide all access-centered needs for artists and future partners," shares SAMUEL VALDEZ.

Explains SARAH KENNY, "We are thrilled to welcome Penny as NDT's inaugural Managing Director. With her past experiences and vision for the future, Penny is sure to gracefully shepherd NDT into our next phase of development as a company." Katy Sullivan adds, "As a board member of NDT, I couldn't be more proud or excited about Penny accepting the role of Managing Director. Looking forward to the next chapter!"