National Black Theatre Soul Presents BLACK GIRLS ARE FROM OUTER SPACE

Dr. Barbara Ann Teer's National Black Theatre (NBT) announces the culminating event to happen on Monday, May 13th, 2019 for the 2018 - 2019 SOUL Producing Residency with Black Girls Are From Outer Space. On the heels of Mother's Day, Black Girls Are From Outer Space is a celebration of black women! It is an opportunity to engage in a healthy dialogue on the holistic, rejuvenation of black women and girls who have experienced, witnessed or are the descendants of sexual trauma. How can we reclaim the social narrative that sees and treats our bodies as foreign objects? Perhaps it is our majestic beauty that the world doesn't understand? Or is it the complex grandeur we possess that cannot be named? This event is an opportunity to affirm just how beyond extraordinary we are with: "black girls are from outer space!"

This event was conceived and produced by NBT resident Emana Rachelle. The evening will begin with a presentation of selection(s) from Rachelle's play, Buried Corpses Speak, a work in progress which deals with a family's own trauma and how each generation copes with its fallout. The reading will be directed by Kimille Howard, a 2019/20 2050 Artistic Fellow at New York Theatre Workshop. The cast includes Toccarra Cash, Mary Hodges, Denise Manning, DeAnna Supplee, and Jehan O. Young.

Following the performance will be a panel of experts in the field providing clinical and therapeutic serves to women and girls. The discussion will provide a social context for the challenges facing black girls and women, as well as how we can be better stewards to enlist healing and empowerment to remedy these issues. It enlists all participants to become advocates for ourselves, loved ones and friends. Panelists include Shaquana Blount of Girls Education Mentoring Services (GEMS), Dr. Nathalie Duroseau of Mount Sinai Hospital, Dr. Sasheen Hazel of Hazel Approach Psych Services, and moderated by Reverend Kyndra Frazier of First Corinthian Baptist Church.

The Soul Producing Residency Program is apart of NBT's SOUL Series LAB [Liberating Artistic Bravery]. The SOUL Producing Residency trains the next generation of producers, general managers and cultural curators of color. This is a competitive year-long program that provides real-time experience to learn and develop the skills and network needed to produce professionally in the New York theater community. Past fellows have been Marie Cisco, Tola Ozim and Ngozi Anyanwu.

Black Girls >From Outer Space will be held Monday, May 13th from 7PM-9PM at the National Black Theatre. Tickets are $20 general admission and to purchase visit: www.nationalblacktheatre.org.





