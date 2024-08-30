NYTB's Choreography Lab to Feature Karmine Alers And Luis Villabon In New Musical About Rita Hayworth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Barn will conclude the 11th season of its Choreography Lab on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 7PM ET. The lab will be presented at Open Jar Studios in NYC (1601 Broadway, 11th floor) and will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative. Curated by Avital Asuleen, the program's New Works Lab makes space for choreographers to bring 3 original musicals to life on their feet, often for the first time.

Karmine Alers (On Your Feet!, Rent) and Luis Villabon (Papermill's On Your Feet!, The Old Globe's Destiny of Desire) will be featured in an excerpt from RITA, the new musical about the life and memories of iconic actress Rita Hayworth as seen through the lens of her progressive Alzheimer's Disease.

In addition to RITA (written by Bettina Covo and Cheryl Stern, with music supervision/arrangements by Tom Kochan), the featured musicals also include A Rebel Prayer (written by E. Govedare and A. M. Weil), and Tomorrow (written by A.J. Freeman and Kristoffer Bjarke). The featured choreographers are Shany Dagan, Sam Lobel, and co-choreographers Joe Barros and Héctor Flores Jr., and the lab also includes performers Delaney Charlotte Burke, Jeanine Christine, Marcella Galvan, Katie Ann Harvey, Ash Hudak, Jessie Lawyer, Gaby Lopez, Jose Ozuna, Mukta Phatak, Gabi Roller, Mikey Anthony Sylvester, Angela Joy, and Adrienne Velasvo-Stores

There are a limited number of tickets for the in-person audience, as well as tickets to live stream the presentation which can be purchased here. Additionally, this lab will feature Live CART and captioning accessibility services. Support for Open Captioning is provided in part by TDF. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Art.

Now in its 11th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

