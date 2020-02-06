NYC Songwriters Alliance Moves Bi-Weekly Meeting Last Night To The Soho Playhouse

Members of the NYC Songwriters Alliance banded together to support British singer/songwriter Daniel Cainer and the 7:30 opening night performance of his critically acclaimed one-man show, "Jewish Chronicles."

The Songwriters Alliance, which began in the basement of the Metropolitan Room in 2016, moved to Urban Stages in 2017, then to their present home on Manhattan's Upper West Side, moved their bi-weekly 7 PM meeting to the SoHo Playhouse at 6:00 PM so they could stay and cheer on Daniel Cainer.

Christine Lavin says, "Daniel Cainer just might be the best singer/songwriter in the English speaking world, but please don't tell my friend Dame Edna I said that." Mr. Cainer's evening shows run upstairs at the SoHo Playhouse Wed-Sun thru Feb 23rd, with two shows Sat/Sun (matinees at 3).

