NYC Dance Company to Premiere Original Musical FALLING FAST At Symphony Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TreadFAST, a rising force in New York City’s dance scene, will present its latest evening of performance at Symphony Space, featuring the world premiere of a new original musical by composer Lauren Pelaia, followed by Stoic, a high-intensity dance concert. The event showcases the company's signature blend of emotional storytelling, athletic movement, and genre-defying music.

Founded just two years ago by choreographer Steven Blandino (CATS, West Side Story, NYMF), treadFAST has already earned a reputation for sold-out performances and bold creative vision. This new production marks a major step forward for the company, integrating original musical theater with the expressive power of concert dance.

The first act introduces a brand-new musical featuring composition and orchestrations by singer-songwriter Lauren Pelaia. The story and choreography—crafted by Blandino and the company—interweave character-driven narrative with a dynamic movement vocabulary rooted in both classical technique and contemporary innovation.

The second act, titled Stoic, transforms the stage into a raw, immersive experience where rock music meets vulnerable, emotionally charged choreography. Part concert, part catharsis, the piece is a visceral expression of resilience, identity, and the modern search for meaning.

Tickets for this one-night-only event are available at SymphonySpace.org.

Comments