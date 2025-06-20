 tracking pixel
NYC Dance Company to Premiere Original Musical FALLING FAST At Symphony Space

The emerging NYC dance company will present a double-bill of new work, including a musical by Lauren Pelaia, on the Upper West Side stage.

By: Jun. 20, 2025
NYC Dance Company to Premiere Original Musical FALLING FAST At Symphony Space Image
TreadFAST, a rising force in New York City’s dance scene, will present its latest evening of performance at Symphony Space, featuring the world premiere of a new original musical by composer Lauren Pelaia, followed by Stoic, a high-intensity dance concert. The event showcases the company's signature blend of emotional storytelling, athletic movement, and genre-defying music.

Founded just two years ago by choreographer Steven Blandino (CATS, West Side Story, NYMF), treadFAST has already earned a reputation for sold-out performances and bold creative vision. This new production marks a major step forward for the company, integrating original musical theater with the expressive power of concert dance.

The first act introduces a brand-new musical featuring composition and orchestrations by singer-songwriter Lauren Pelaia. The story and choreography—crafted by Blandino and the company—interweave character-driven narrative with a dynamic movement vocabulary rooted in both classical technique and contemporary innovation.

The second act, titled Stoic, transforms the stage into a raw, immersive experience where rock music meets vulnerable, emotionally charged choreography. Part concert, part catharsis, the piece is a visceral expression of resilience, identity, and the modern search for meaning.

Tickets for this one-night-only event are available at SymphonySpace.org.



