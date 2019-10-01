NATAS Announces Nominations For Student Production Awards

The Foundation of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for The 2019 National Student Production Awards. Nominees were selected from high school student entries across the country in 24 programming and craft categories. The 2019 Student Production Awards will be hosted by the School of Media Studies at The New School, with Media Studies students assisting in producing the broadcast with the NATAS staff.



The awards presentation will be live-streamed from the campus of The New School on Friday, November 1st at 2pm EDT. The livestream can be viewed at the following locations:



NATAS/National Student Production Awards: https://www.facebook.com/NATASSPA

NATAS/Student Awards Twitter: https://twitter.com/NATASSPA

NATAS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheEmmys



"The future journalists, analysts, correspondents and entertainers of the next generation will be found among these talented young nominees represented here," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. "Highlighting their work and encouraging their pursuit of excellence is one of the primary mandates of our Foundation."



"The National Student Production Awards challenge students to be actively engaged in their education by real world experiences," said, Danielle Mannion, Education Chair, NATAS. "This year's extraordinary entries represent true depth in storytelling and media production. We are extremely grateful to the hundreds of industry professionals who judged and critiqued these exceptional student productions and look forward to an exciting event at The New School."



This year's submissions were successfully culled from over 2000 entries from the regional chapters of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Entries were judged by selected industry professionals and media academics.



The program is produced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and sponsored by the School of Media Studies at the New School.



Recipients will be announced on November 1, 2019 via a live web stream produced by NATAS. NATAS would like to thank and acknowledge The New School's School of Media Studies (https://www.newschool.edu/media-studies/) for its facility and participation in making these awards possible.





