Musical Theatre Factory Presents HIGH 5

Join Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) for a collective High Five celebration of the first five years of the magic that is the MTF with a gala hosted by Larry Owens at Town Stages, 221 West Broadway, NYC on May 13, 2019 at 7:30pm.

MTF has come a long way in the five years since they were born in the back of a porn studio. From flying the coop and wandering the mean streets of New York, to finding their current home as a resident company of Playwrights Horizons, MTF has continued to serve musical theatre artists by creating spaces to collaborate outside the pressures of critical and commercial success. Their work dismantles oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation - through powerful and joyful story in song. To celebrate this growth the gala will be night filled with dance and song honoring Michael R. Jackson(A Strange Loop) and introducing the inaugural MTF Makers Cohort with work & performances by Troy Anthony (The River is Me), Jacob Jarrett (Wonder Boy), Melissa Li & Kit Yan (Interstate), Jillian Walker (SkinFolk: An American Show), AriDy Nox (Flawless Feminism) and Brandon Webster (Medicine for Melancholy), andJonathan Larson Award winners Tidtaya Sinutoke and Straight White Men alum Ty Defoe (Clouds Are Pillows for the Moon).

Expect exceptional performances and work by MTF Artists including Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart), Heath Saunders (Alice by Heart, Great Comet,NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown, Waitress, Futurity), Nikko Benson (Jonathan Larson Winner), Douglas Lyons (Beau, Polkadots), Preston Max Allen (Agent 355, We Are The Tigers) with a dance party by Nessa Norich aka DJ nessoono (Infinite Love Party). Directed by Brandon Powers and Sidney Erik Wright. All attendees must be 21 or older and are encouraged to Sparkle! SHINE! GLAM IT UP (dancing shoes a must).

"We are so thrilled to celebrate 5 years by honoring Michael R. Jackson, a founding artist of MTF, whose incredible musical will be receiving its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, where we are a resident company. You will meet the MTF Makers inaugural cohort together, and experience the exciting breadth of ground breaking work that is happening at MTF!" - Mei Ann Teo, producing artistic director of MTF.

In order to make this gathering and celebration accessible to all in our community, a sliding scale is offered to ensure inclusive participation - with special experiences and perks at different levels to show gratitude. Tickets start at $25 and all proceeds benefit programs that develop innovative and paradigm shifting artists who are changing our culture with their powerful work. This radical act of the sliding scale allows this birthday party to bring folks together to celebrate and support one another. Musical Theatre Factory hopes to raise as much money as it can to continue to change the world.

"MTF's wholehearted commitment to reimagining story-telling by creating avenues for equitable representation both onstage and offstage has transformed the face of musical theatre in New York City and beyond," said Robin Sokoloff, executive director of Town Stages. "We are thrilled to be hosting this special night honoring the extraordinary efforts of those who've contributed to Musical Theatre Factory's success."

Tickets can be purchased at mtf.nyc/event/high-five-celebrating-5-years-of-being-down-to-fac/#get-tickets. For those who cannot attend but would like to still donate they can do so at:mtf.nyc/donate.

Larry Owens is a founding member of Musical Theatre Factory. He's the star of upcoming Factory developed musical A Strange Loop by Michael R Jackson, which ends the season at Playwrights Horizons. A proud member of AEA and WGA, Larry has credits spanning Off-Broadway, indie film and television writing. Most recently he was named a comic to watch by New York Magazine's Vulture.

Musical Theatre Factory is a 501(c)3 non-profit artist service organization dedicated to developing new work in a collaborative atmosphere free from the pressures of critical or financial success that dismantles oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story and song.





