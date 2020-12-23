Moonlit Wing's Virtual Broadway Camp Wraps With Special Guest Broadway Performer Brandon Hudson

Moonlit Wings Productions wrapped its 2020 season of virtual performing arts camps this week with a special guest appearance from Brandon Hudson known for Broadway's HAMILTON and HEAD OVER HEELS as well as the new Netflix films, THE PROM starring Meryl Streep and Dolly Parton's CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE.

Young performers in Moonlit Wings Virtual Broadway Camp participated in an online meet-and-greet with Brandon on the final day of the program. Leading up to this moment, the creative kids explored scripts and music inspired by Broadway's greatest hits, learned improvisation, put on a virtual talent show and more.

Walid Chaya, Artistic Director/Founder, said, "We're excited to bring the magic of Broadway directly to the homes of our families in partnership with the Fairfax County Park Authority. We're also hopeful and looking forward to seeing our actors in-person again soon for Performing Arts Summer Camp!"

How did it feel when you first got into HAMILTON?Honestly, I was shooketh and I was scared and excited, all at the same time. I was a waiter in NYC and found out while I was working at a Mexican restaurant and had to finish my whole shift with all the excitement. I only had a 12-hour turnover when I found out, so I found out on a Sunday and had to report on Monday...it's crazy, my life changed like that.

How long did it take you to learn choreography in HAMILTON and HEAD OVER HEELS?I learned the whole entire show for HAMILTON in one-week. I learned all the music, chorography and spacing in a week. HEAD OVER HEELS I learned in four-days. I helped develop HEAD OVER HEELS so I had kind of known some of the choreography.

Do you get nervous when you perform on-stage?Yes I do, I have really bad stage fright. I remember when I was going on for my first time in HAMILTON and was singing for Samuel Seabury so it's really nerve-racking standing next to Lin Manuel...and I remember shaking...I looked at the person next to me and said "I don't think I can do it" and he's like "you got it" ...and then I go "I have no choice" and I went on...it's weird because being on-stage is where I feel most at home.

What's it like to tour and be on the road?I've toured twice now, with the International Tour of WEST SIDE STORY and the Equity National Tour of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. When I lived in Europe, it wasn't hard because I was in every city for a month, like I lived in Paris for three months, so it's not hard because you're living in these places. In the States...we'd get days off on Monday, but we'd be traveling. So we'd be flying or traveling from one place to the next.

How much training do you need to be an actor?As an actor, I went to school for dance and Spanish translation, so when I started this journey, I had no acting training. However, I trained really hard in dance which ended up leading to the acting world for me. A lot of it is about experience, I had to experience all of these things to train and figure out 'I can do that.'

What's the most challenging thing about your job?It depends on the show you're in, some nights you may have a lot more to study than others. Again, I'm coming from a 'swing world' where you're learning five different roles at one time while others are normally learning one part.

What have you been doing as a performer during the pandemic?I also work with a Creative Director/Editor and do choreography and we've been working non-stop for the past year and a half, even while filming two movies. And also just trying to stay safe, writing a lot, dancing and enjoy really good food.

Next up, Moonlit Wings has scheduled new Virtual Broadway classes starting early January, open to kids ages 7-14 from anywhere in the world. Winter camps are also available in-person at select locations in Fairfax County, VA with the Fairfax County Park Authority.

The west coast division of Moonlit Wings is known as Studio For Performing Arts LA and offers actor's programs with film and television industry professionals both online and in Hollywood. Learn more about these west coast events for kids and adults at studioforperformingarts.com

Moonlit Wings is a two-time winner of Washington Family Magazine's "Best for Families" competition and this last summer placed first for both "Best Arts Program" and "Best Children's Theatre/Drama Instruction."



