Mission To (dit)Mars Presents FAITH BASED, FUTURE FOCUSED

Mission to (dit)Mars, a theatre arts collective serving Queens artists, is thrilled to present the first Launch Pad reading of 2020 with FAITH BASED, FUTURE FOCUSED, a new play by Tim Errickson and directed by Antonio Minino. This free reading will be performed on Monday, February 10th at 7pm at The Broom Tree Theatre located at 23-35 Broadway in Astoria, NY.

In FAITH BASED, FUTURE FOCUSED, Mal and Dennis both return to their Catholic High School alma mater on the day it closes for good. Did they ever become the people the school tried to make them into, and do they like who each other are today?

Playwright Tim Errickson explains "I was inspired to write the play because I wanted to examine people who seemed to come from the same upbringing and set of values, but have now in their adult lives diverged wildly from each other politically, culturally and religiously." Tim offers "I hope that people will think about the places that are sacred to them...theaters, churches, gymnasiums where you made the shot, the bridge where you proposed or broke up...and investigate the universality of those spaces."

The evening is presented by Mission to (dit)Mars co-founders Kari Bentley-Quinn, Don Nguyen, Meredith Packer, and Laura Pestronk.

To attend the reading, please make a reservation at http://missiontoditmars.com/reservations/





