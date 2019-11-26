Miriam Battye's PANCAKE DAY To Premiere At The Tank

NOVEMBER THEATRE brings award-winning British playwright, Miriam Battye's, (un)ordinary world to life. When Matty, a stranger, enters the intimate world of Ella and Zoe, what unfolds is a night of reality TV binge watching, role play, personal confessions, and two marriage proposals. As the girls work through a big life decision, the insecurities of all three are brought to a head as they go through a transformative evening of activities.

Pancake Day is a brilliantly funny, wonderfully delicate observation of what it means to be young and confused. With dance routines and physical play, the company launches Battye's explosive dialogue off the page.



Tickets here: https://red.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&e=ae733fb8136858767a30a01bec0d6c15

NOVEMBER THEATRE is a sizzling new theatre company championing transatlantic collaboration, energetic play, and female/gender non-binary narratives. Founded by two recent Barnard graduates, NOVEMBER THEATRE creates work that pours into the life of New York City. Following a series of staged readings, Pancake Day is the collective's first full length show.

This is Theatre at its freshest and most vital, brimming with bite, wit and charm

Miriam Battye is a Bristol-based playwright, originally from Manchester, UK. In 2011 she was shortlisted for the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting with her first play I Started A Fire. Since then, her body of work has grown to include Trip the Light Fantastic (Bristol Old Vic); All Your Gold (Theatre Royal, Plymouth); Electricity (NYT/Arcola); and Balance (Royal Exchange, Manchester). Miriam was the 2018 Sister Pictures Writer in Residence. Her upcoming show Scenes With Girls will premiere at The Royal Court in 2020. This production of pancake day is her American premiere.

Britt Berke is a New York-based Director whose work explores how power and femininity are perceived and intertwined. Britt is the Associate Artistic Director of Torn Out Theater, Associate Director of Object Collection, and the Artistic Assistant to Director Tamilla Woodard. Recent directing credits include Promenade in concert at The Public Theater's The Rest I Make Up Marathon, a one-woman show with Marcelle Davies-Lashley at Mabou Mines, and Honor Molloy's Round Room at New Dramatists. Britt recently worked with JoAnne Akalaitis on Bad News!... I Was There at NYU Skirball and on Philip Glass' adaptation of María Irene Fornés' Drowning. She is an MTC Directing Fellow, NAMT observer, and proud Associate Member of SDCF. BA Barnard College. brittberke.com.

Nell Bailey is a British actor and producer currently working in New York City, who is committed to facilitating transatlantic creation of art. Her most recent work includes "Indian Ink" (Dir. Patrick Mulroney), "Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again" (Dir. Colette Roberts), "Colony Collapse" (Dir. Lisa Rothe), and "Romeo and Juliet" (Dir. Asya Sagnek). She is an intern in NYC for The Wooster Group, and a production associate for Early Day Films in the UK. Nell has trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, and is a member of the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain. BA Barnard College. nellrbailey.com.

NOVEMBER THEATRE is thrilled to present a talented and dynamic cast: Nell Bailey (Indian Ink, Mark O'Donnell Theatre; Revolt She Said, Revolt Again, Barnard College), Yvonna Pearson (A Streetcar Named Desire, Mister Rogers; Black Panther Woman, 4th street theatre; Hair'itage, the Black Lady Theatre), and Sky Nelson (How Wonderful! How Wonderful!, NY furnace festival; Fuck Off Julia, Hunter College; Romeo and Juliet, Shaking Tree Theatre Portland, OR).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You