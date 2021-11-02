Milbre Burch's SOMETIMES I SING Announced At United Solo Festival

Grammy-nominated storyteller Milbre Burch will perform Sometimes I Sing, her original monodrama, written and performed in the voice of the unseen protagonist, Minnie Wright, from Susan Glaspell's 1916 one-act masterwork, Trifles, at the 12th Annual United Solo Festival in New York City later this month.

Sometimes I Sing is set in 1901 in the women's ward of Iowa's Anamosa State Penitentiary, where domestic violence survivor Minnie Wright speaks to the young female reporter who covered her murder trial. The reporter is unseen, reflecting Glaspell's signature use of absent characters in her dramas. By placing the reporter in the audience, Burch moves the theatre's fourth wall behind the theatre-goers, speaking to them directly while in character as Minnie Wright.

The United Solo Festival premiere of Sometimes I Sing is scheduled for Sunday, November 21 at 3:30 pm on Theatre Row in The Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street, NYC, NY. In its 12th year, United Solo is the world's largest international solo theatre festival. Tickets are $35 and are available online at https://www.unitedsolo.org/shows/sometimes-i-sing