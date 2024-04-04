Melissa Greenspan's B+ MOM Opens This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Star of stage and screen, Melissa Greenspan will bring her hilarious and thought-provoking one woman show to the United Solo Theatre Festival for two performances this April. In her new solo show, B+ Mom: An Enthusiastic Guide To Imperfect Parenting, Melissa is a super eager mom attempting to impart every possible life lesson to her teenage daughter the night before she graduates high school. Filled with playfulness, poignancy and a beautiful sense of humor, B+ Mom opens at Theatre Row on April 11th. And, as writer and film producer Lauren Levine gushes, “She might be a B+ Mom, but she’s an A+ Entertainer.”

B+ Mom An Enthusiastic Guide To Imperfect Parenting is a funny and poignant one-woman show celebrating the pain and pleasure of parenthood. What could be a better graduation present than wisdom acquired over a a lifetime? But the perfectly planned Ted Talk gets de-railed by imperfect interruptions and accidental revelations. Part guide-book, part love letter to a child who is leaving the nest, B+ Mom explores the mother/daughter dynamic with tenderness, truth, and tiramisu.

Along with producing and starring in B+ MOM: An Enthusiastic Guide to Imperfect Parenting, this project also marks Melissa Greenspan’s theatrical writing debut. She produced and stars in the comedy, HOW TO BEAT YOUR SISTER-IN-LAW (at everything) and has recurred on such shows as Amazon’s GOOD GIRLS REVOLT, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, PARENTHOOD, PROVIDENCE, PARTY OF FIVE, DIAGNOSIS MURDER. Notable TV credits also include MODERN FAMILY, PHYSICAL, DANGER FORCE, 9-1-1, AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE, DR KEN, NCIS, SWITCHED AT BIRTH, KIRBY BUCKETS. Film credits include THE COMEBACK TRAIL with Robert DeNiro & Tommy Lee Jones, SENIOR MOMENT with William Shatner and THE POISON ROSE with John Travolta.

Additionally, Melissa has voiced a variety of animated characters including Hobara Tori in the anime TV show, THE WAY OF THE HOUSE HUSBAND and in the upcoming recurring role of Bentley in Adam Corolla’s new animated series. She is also known for her portrayal of nasty Sarah Wellington in THE WILD THORNBERRYS MOVIE and recurring on both Nickelodeon’s DOUG and Disney’s Brand Spankin’ New DOUG as multiple characters; including the beloved and exuberant TODD, as well as various characters on WINX CLUB and more.

Melissa also played Enid in the Audie Award winning podcast, THE SHERLOCK HOLMES THEATRE and has dubbed over 50 TV and film projects for Netflix, Amazon and HBO.

Favorite theatre credits include, UNRAVELLED by Jake Broder, Playwright’s Arena and Center Theatre Group’s site-specific production of THE HOTEL PLAY and the critically acclaimed role of CiCi in the LA premiere of JOURNEY TO DOLLYWOOD by Jessie McCormack. Melissa has been seen and heard in over 300 commercials and as a stand-up comedian, she has appeared multiple times on Vargas Mason’s Deez Nutz show at The Comedy Store and at Hollywood’s Flappers. Learn more at www.MelissaGreenspan.com

Director Guy Picot is a British writer/director/actor resident in Los Angeles. He directed the musicals DISASTEROID and EARTH TO KAREN, both Hollywood Fringe Award nominees. He wrote and directed BONNIE IN BRIGHTON, which has been presented at the Brighton, Edinburgh, and Hollywood Fringe Festivals. He served on the artistic committee of Sacred Fools Theatre in Los Angeles and was associate director of LA Sock-Puppet Sitcom Theatre, presenting sock-puppet versions of classic sitcom pilots.

Guy has written for the British network TV shows BAD GIRLS and FOOTBALLERS’ WIVES and was script associate on the West End stage show BAD GIRLS THE MUSICAL. He co-wrote the book for the Merseybeat musical FERRY CROSS THE MERSEY which had two British National tours and a West End run. Guy’s seasonal dark comedy THE CHRISTMAS PRESENT has had productions in the UK and US, and is published by Stagerights.